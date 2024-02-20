Build on ICP - The First ICP Hackathon in Portugal!

Lisbon, Portugal, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Build on ICP hackathon, organised by Waves3 ICP Hub Portugal, is the inaugural hackathon for ICP in the region. Spanning over a week, the hackathon will focus on cultivating new talent on the IC protocol and providing a platform for them to showcase their work and contribute to the ecosystem.

Build on ICP is an open hackathon, there are no pre-specified tracks or themes participants have to adhere to - the only condition is that ideas should be new to the ecosystem! Like most hackathons, Build on ICP is also a fantastic way to showcase your work to industry-leading founders and investors.

As the first hackathon in the region, there will be limited spots, and applications will open from the 7th of February 2024 and run until the 8th of March 2024. All applications should be approved by the 10th, and hacking will take place from the 11th to the 17th of March 2024, commencing with online sessions and support during the week of the 11th to the 14th of March and finishing with the final hacking weekend taking place from the 15th to the 17th at the ICP office in Lisbon - ending it all with a demo day and rewards on the 18th.



Prize Pool and Rewards

Participants can expect a healthy reward pool, with prizes upwards of €20,000 on the line. Winners of the first Build on ICP - Portugal will receive prizes ranging from full Go-to-Market strategies to stablecoin prizes, with the added possibility of grants from the DFINITY Foundation.

The prize pool was created with post-hackathon support in mind, enabling builders to take their projects to the market, subsidise development, and connect with the right people.

For more on the judging criteria, prize pool and post-hackathon opportunities, check out the Build on ICP information page.

What is ICP and the Waves3 Hub?

The Internet Computer Protocol (ICP) is a blockchain network, forging the next generation of IT architecture and infrastructure. Founded by the DFINITY Foundation, ICP is empowering builders and developers with the tools needed to create inclusive and decentralised digital infrastructure, without the fear of centralised entities looming over - an open internet where everyone can contribute and has control over their data.

Waves3 Hub Portugal is one of the latest additions to ICP’s global developer community, led by Tim Haldorsson, Founder and CEO of Lunar Strategy. Their mission is to enable builders and developers to bring their ideas to life, using IC Protocol. From networking events and builder workshops to hackathons and other activations, Waves3 aims to create a community of like-minded and forward-thinking founders and builders and support them in contributing to an open and autonomous internet.

Eligibility details