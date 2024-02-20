Dr. Suzan Obagi Appointed as Chief Medical Director at Obagi Cosmeceuticals, a Subsidiary of Waldencast plc.

LONG BEACH, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Obagi Cosmeceuticals LLC (“Obagi”), a leader in skincare innovation and the originator of medical-grade skincare, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Dr. Suzan Obagi as the Company’s first-ever Chief Medical Director. Obagi is a subsidiary of Waldencast plc, (NASDAQ: WALD) (“Waldencast”), a global multi-brand beauty and wellness platform and publicly listed company. Dr. Obagi brings a wealth of experience and expertise to her role, further solidifying Obagi's commitment to providing advanced, transformative skincare solutions.



Dr. Suzan Obagi is a world-renowned, leading board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic surgeon, recognized for her groundbreaking contributions to the fields of dermatology, cosmetic surgery, and skincare. Throughout her illustrious career, Dr. Obagi has become a top authority in aesthetic dermatology, medical-grade skincare, anti-aging treatments, and skin health, focusing her practice across a wide range of skin types, including darker skin. In addition to her practice, Dr. Obagi has trained physicians from around the world on the latest advancements in cosmetic and laser surgery; authored articles and book chapters on skin health restoration, autologous fat augmentation, Botox and soft tissue fillers, chemical peeling, dermabrasion, and lasers; and lectured to medical specialists and surgeons across a variety of specialties including ophthalmologic, facial plastic, cosmetic, oral and maxillofacial and dermatological on many of these topics.

In her role of Chief Medical Director, Dr. Obagi will play a pivotal role in shaping Obagi's product development, portfolio refinement, research initiatives, and educational programs to ensure Obagi continues to provide the gold standard for skincare to the physician-dispensed market. Her extensive knowledge of dermatology and aesthetic medicine, as well as her commitment to evidence-based practices, will contribute to the continued growth and success of Obagi as a global skincare leader.

“I am thrilled to be taking on a more formal role at Obagi as the Company’s first-ever Chief Medical Director,” said Dr. Suzan Obagi. “Obagi has an incredible reputation for delivering high-quality, medical-grade skincare solutions. In this new position, I am looking forward to impacting upstream product development to deliver new innovations that solve more skin concerns for more patients and consumers, as well as educating the professional community on Obagi’s transformational, science-backed skincare solutions.”

As a pioneer in the skincare industry, Obagi is known for its targeted medical-grade solutions that provide transformative results. For example, its Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Professional-C®, ELASTIderm®, and Obagi Nu-Cil™ product portfolios treat common skin concerns, including hyperpigmentation, fine lines and wrinkles, hydration, brightening skin, and acne. Dr. Obagi's appointment reflects Obagi's dedication to staying at the forefront of scientific advancements in skincare and delivering unparalleled results through innovative products to its diverse customers.

"We are honored to deepen our relationship with Dr. Suzan Obagi as she assumes the role of Obagi’s inaugural Chief Medical Director," said Jordan Meyer, President of Obagi. "Dr. Obagi has been connected to our brand, in various capacities, since its inception.” Meyer added, “Her deep understanding of dermatology, commitment to patient care, and passion for advancing skincare reflect Obagi’s expertise and legacy in providing science-backed, physician-dispensed skincare solutions that empower individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin. We look forward to the positive impact her expertise will have on our team, products, and the overall skincare experience for our customers."

About Obagi Cosmeceuticals

Obagi Cosmeceuticals is an industry-leading, advanced skincare line rooted in research and skin biology, refined with a legacy of 30 years’ experience. First known as leaders in the treatment of hyperpigmentation with the Obagi Nu-Derm® System, Obagi products are designed to diminish the appearance of premature aging, photodamage, skin discoloration, acne, and sun damage. Backed by science and trusted by professionals, Obagi empowers individuals to achieve healthy, beautiful skin.

More information about Obagi is available on the brand’s website, https://www.obagi.com.

About Waldencast

Founded by Michel Brousset and Hind Sebti, Waldencast’s ambition is to build a global best-in-class beauty and wellness operating platform by developing, acquiring, accelerating, and scaling conscious, high-growth purpose-driven brands. Waldencast’s vision is fundamentally underpinned by its brand-led business model that ensures proximity to its customers, business agility, and market responsiveness, while maintaining each brand’s distinct DNA. The first step in realizing its vision was the business combination with Obagi Cosmeceuticals and Milk Makeup. As part of the Waldencast platform, its brands will benefit from the operational scale of a multi-brand platform; the expertise in managing global beauty brands at scale; a balanced portfolio to mitigate category fluctuations; asset-light efficiency; and the market responsiveness and speed of entrepreneurial indie brands. For more information please visit: https://ir.waldencast.com/ .

About Suzan Obagi, MD

Suzan Obagi, MD Obagi is an Associate Professor of Dermatology and Plastic Surgery at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC) and serves as the director of the state-of-the-art UPMC Cosmetic Surgery and Skin Health Center. Dr. Obagi's academic commitments include clinical research, training residents in dermatologic surgery & cosmetic dermatologic surgery, and in her role as the director of the cosmetic dermatologic surgery fellowship.

Dr. Obagi has worked on various committees with the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery, has formerly served as vice president of the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery and the President of the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery, and is a past president of the Cosmetic Surgery Foundation. In addition, Dr. Obagi trains physicians from around the world on the latest in cosmetic and laser surgery.

Media Contact:

Sarah Montalto

Managing Director, ICR

obagi@icrinc.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a110ce38-015f-4b19-a397-7661f34e7953