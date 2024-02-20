Zefiro Methane Corp. Sponsored Athlete Erika Reineke Taking on America’s Best Sailors in Major Qualifying Event

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ZEFIRO METHANE CORP. (the “Company”, “Zefiro”, or “ZEFI”), which works to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned oil and gas wells across the country, sponsored athlete Erika Reineke is taking part in a qualifying competition against a collection of the country’s best sailors in Miami, Florida. Success in the event would secure Reineke’s spot in the world’s preeminent athletic competition taking place in France this summer.



Reineke is a former US Rolex Yachtswoman of the Year (2017), four-time Collegiate Singlehanded National Champion (2013-2016), and four-time NCAA All-American (2013-2015, 2017. Reineke is also a current member of the US SailGP team and the America’s Cup (AC) Women’s team.

While Reineke balances the various commitments needed to excel in each of these intensive endeavors, the Fort Lauderdale, Florida native still finds time to help the next crop of athletes both in and out of competition through various her youth coaching and mentorship roles. Having received a degree in Environmental Science from Boston College, which earned her a spot on the Atlantic Coast Conference’s 2017 Academic Honor Roll, Reineke also plans to earn her Masters of Business Administration after this competitive racing cycle in hopes of one day working to help support environmental conservation.





Pictured are Erika Reineke (left) and Zefiro Methane Corp. Founder & CEO Talal Debs (right).

“For as long as I have known her, Erika’s unique work ethic, interest in environmental conservation, commitment to giving back, and talent on the water has always stood out,” said Talal Debs, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Zefiro Methane Corp. “Our team is proud to have been a small part of her process toward achieving her life-long dream, and we will all be rooting for her as she takes on the competition in Miami.”

“Zefiro’s steadfast support has been key to helping finalize my preparations along each stage of my recent professional journey,” said Erika Reineke. “I know that Talal and the entire Zefiro team shares my belief that it is our responsibility to conserve our environment for future generations, and I am proud that they are on my side as I undertake this latest challenge.”

About Zefiro Methane Corp.

Zefiro develops methodologies to reduce methane emissions by plugging orphaned and abandoned oil/gas wells, while originating carbon offsets. Under executive leadership to include the former carbon market team at J.P. Morgan, Zefiro actively deploys crews to decommission wells throughout the United States. With unprecedented global demand for carbon offsets as corporations and institutions work towards net-zero targets, Zefiro is strategically aligning with industry leaders for a greener future.

Forward-Looking Statements

