LPL Financial Launches Bespoke Planning and Investing Solutions to Help Advisors Attract and Serve High-Net-Worth Investors

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced the launch of its expanded High-Net-Worth Services from LPL Business Solutions. This new offering empowers LPL’s more than 22,000 financial advisors in delivering an elevated experience and personalized guidance to high-net-worth clients who require sophisticated approaches to manage, safeguard and deploy their wealth.



Earlier this month, Cerulli reported that investable assets held by high-net-worth households have ballooned by more than $23 trillion since 2011. As these investors continue to accumulate wealth, transition assets and define their legacies, LPL Financial recognizes the importance of providing comprehensive support to advisors who serve this market.

“Our High-Net-Worth Services are delivered by a dedicated team of subject matter experts with deep experience across domains that high-net-worth clients need, helping ensure advisors receive the top-tier support to meet their client’s unique needs,” said Jen Hollers, Senior Vice President, Planning and Advice Services, LPL Financial. “We’re making it easy for our advisors to be even more competitive in their markets and to acquire and retain relationships with high-net-worth and ultra-high-net-worth families. Our advisors now have the option to tap into a group of tenured professionals that include attorneys, CPAs and veteran advanced planners to execute around building, maintaining and servicing these families with complex needs.”

High-Net Worth Services from LPL Business Solutions offers a range of specialized planning services—including the recently announced Tax Planning Service—tailored to address the complex needs of high-net-worth clients. LPL’s new High-Net-Worth Services menu currently includes the following, with expansion on the horizon:



Case consultations

Advanced planning

Estate and philanthropic planning

Tax planning

Customized portfolio construction

Access to a “virtual ensemble practice”

With the launch of the High-Net-Worth Services, LPL Financial has eliminated a previous $5 million investable asset minimum, allowing advisors to serve their high-net-worth clients’ needs at any stage of the client lifecycle, including large illiquid holdings. For more information about this new offering, financial advisors can visit High-Net-Worth Services for Advisors | LPL Financial or email High-Net-Worth Services.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that LPL should work for advisors and enterprises, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader in the markets we serve, serving more than 22,000 financial advisors, including advisors at approximately 1,100 enterprises and at approximately 570 registered investment advisor (RIA) firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-mediated model and the belief that Americans deserve access to personalized guidance from a financial professional.

At LPL, independence means that advisors and enterprise leaders have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run a thriving business. They have the flexibility to do business their way. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors and enterprises, so they can take care of their clients.

Securities and Advisory services offered through LPL Financial LLC (“LPL Financial”), a registered investment advisor. Member FINRA/SIPC. LPL Financial and its affiliated companies provide financial services only from the United States.

Throughout this communication, the terms “financial advisors” and “advisors” are used to refer to registered representatives and/or investment advisor representatives affiliated with LPL Financial.

We routinely disclose information that may be important to shareholders in the “Investor Relations” or “Press Releases” section of our website.

Connect with Us!

https://twitter.com/lpl

https://www.linkedin.com/company/lpl-financial

https://www.facebook.com/LPLFinancialLLC

https://www.youtube.com/user/lplfinancialllc

Media Contact:

Kendra Galante

kendra.galante@lplfinancial.com

402-740-2047

Tracking #537819