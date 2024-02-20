See the Future at GTC 2024: NVIDIA’s Jensen Huang to Unveil Latest Breakthroughs in Accelerated Computing, Generative AI and Robotics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NVIDIA today announced it will host its flagship GTC 2024 conference at the San Jose Convention Center from March 18-21. More than 300,000 people are expected to register to attend in person or virtually.



NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang will deliver the keynote from the SAP Center on Monday, March 18, at 1 p.m. Pacific time. It will be livestreamed and available on demand. Registration is not required to view the keynote online.

Since Huang first highlighted machine learning in his 2014 GTC keynote , NVIDIA has been at the forefront of the AI revolution. The company’s platforms have played a crucial role in enabling AI across numerous domains including large language models, biology, cybersecurity, data center and cloud computing, conversational AI, networking, physics, robotics, and quantum, scientific and edge computing.

The event’s 900 sessions and over 300 exhibitors will showcase how organizations are deploying NVIDIA platforms to achieve remarkable breakthroughs across industries, including aerospace, agriculture, automotive and transportation, cloud services, financial services, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications.

“Generative AI has moved to center stage as governments, industries and organizations everywhere look to harness its transformative capabilities,” Huang said. “GTC has become the world’s most important AI conference because the entire ecosystem is there to share knowledge and advance the state of the art. Come join us.”

Notable speakers include:

Brad Lightcap, chief operating officer, OpenAI

Sébastien Bubeck, vice president, Microsoft GenAI

Vincent Vanhoucke, distinguished scientist and senior director of robotics, Google DeepMind

Joelle Pineau, vice president of AI research, Meta

Dr. Fei-Fei Li, professor of computer science and HAI co-director, Stanford University

Dr. Priscilla Chan, cofounder and co-CEO, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative

Stefan Goebel, senior vice president, chief of staff, product engineering and head of strategic engineering partnerships, SAP Labs

Belinda Neal, chief operating officer for core engineering and head of engineering partnerships, Goldman Sachs

Moises Hernandez-Fernandez, vice president of machine learning center of excellence, JPMorgan Chase

Shan Jegatheeswaran, vice president and global head of MedTech Digital, Johnson & Johnson

Rodolphe Katra, vice president of AI, Medtronic

Aaron Saunders, CTO, Boston Dynamics

More than 1,000 organizations will participate, including Adobe, Amazon, Amgen, Anthropic, Blackrock, Cohere, Databricks, Dell Technologies, Genentech, Getty Images, HPE, Hugging Face, Lockheed Martin, L’Oreal, Lowe’s, Lucasfilm and ILM, Mercedes-Benz, Micron, Mistral AI, Netflix, Oracle, Pixar, Runway, Saudi Aramco, Scale AI, ServiceNow, Siemens, Snowflake, Supermicro, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Zoox.

Registration is open at www.nvidia.com/gtc .

AI, Auto, Robotics on Display

From generative AI to robotics to automotive, GTC attendees can interact with dozens of state-of-the-art demos, see the latest autonomous vehicle technology and explore how generative AI will impact virtually every industry.

The Generative AI Pavilion will include a huge, multisensory, interactive installation by world-renowned AI artist Refik Anadol and a demo of Cuebric, a generative AI tool for filmmakers, by Seyhan Lee.

Many of the world’s leading automotive and robotics companies will show next-generation vehicles and autonomous machines at the event. Vehicles on display will include the new Volvo EX90, Mercedes-Benz Concept CLA Class, Polestar 3, WeRide Robobus and Nuro R3 autonomous delivery vehicle.

Twenty-five robots ranging from humanoids to industrial manipulators will be on the show floor, from companies including Agility Robotics, Boston Dynamics, Disney and Google DeepMind.

Research in Focus

Leading AI researchers will participate in 200+ sessions, including a panel moderated by Huang on Transforming AI with all eight authors of “Attention Is All You Need,” a seminal research paper on transformers. Other research highlights include:

Learning and Development

GTC presents a rich variety of learning and development opportunities for career professionals, policymakers, educators and students.

Policy makers can join a discussion on the challenges of AI regulation with representatives from the U.S. Congress, the National Institute of Standards and Technology, the European Union and NVIDIA.

Attendees can choose from 20 full-day, instructor-led, hands-on technical workshops , many of which will be available virtually in EMEA and APAC time zones.

For the first time at GTC, participants can receive professional certification in generative AI.

More than 40 complimentary onsite training labs are included in the GTC “Conference + Training” package.

To further support AI in academia, a curated set of sessions will be available

to help educators integrate NVIDIA technologies into classrooms and courses.

Learn more about training opportunities on the event website .

Opportunities for Startups

NVIDIA Inception , a global program designed to nurture cutting-edge startups with more than 18,000 members, will host an interactive pavilion featuring demos from dozens of startups. More than 150 Inception members will participate in GTC through exhibitions, presentation sessions, pitches and more.

Sessions for startups include:

Separate sessions for the venture capital community will be offered through the NVIDIA VC Alliance program , including an AI day for VCs and a reverse pitch session, where VCs will pitch startups to join their portfolio.

NVIDIA Financial Analyst Q&A

NVIDIA will hold a Q&A session for investors on March 19, at 8:30 a.m. Pacific time. The webcast will be available at investor.nvidia.com .

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company’s invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/ .

For further information, contact:

Ken Brown

Corporate Communications

NVIDIA Corporation

+1-510-290-2603

kebrown@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: the timing, size, themes, sessions, speakers, participants, availability and impact of GTC, including the GTC keynote; governments, industries, and organizations everywhere looking to harness generative AI’s transformative capabilities; the entire ecosystem sharing knowledge and advancing the state of the art at GTC; generative AI impacting virtually every industry; the learning and development opportunities at GTC; and the timing and availability of the financial analyst Q&A are forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic conditions; our reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test our products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to our existing product and technologies; market acceptance of our products or our partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of our products or technologies when integrated into systems; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2024 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/2e342ed4-4307-4311-883e-99b6db671145