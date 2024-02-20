US Syringes & Needles Market Forecast to Surge, Key Insights 2023-2028 Uncovered

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S Syringes & Needles Market - Focused Insights 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest comprehensive research on the US Syringes & Needles Market has been published, offering a crucial analysis of market dynamics, size forecasts through 2028, and a breakdown of vital sub-segments. The study delivers a deep dive into current trends, growth enablers, and barriers impacting the industry, fostering informed decision-making for stakeholders and participants.



This meticulous report casts light on the US syringes and needles sector, which charted a market valuation of $7.82 billion in 2022. An upward trajectory is expected, with projections estimating the market to soar to $10.87 billion by 2028, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.63%. This expansion is attributed to several drivers, including an aging population, a rise in chronic health conditions, amplified efforts in vaccination and immunization, alongside the growing need for diabetes management solutions.

In the segmentation analysis, disposable syringes, a core product type, are seeing significant growth and are anticipated to experience a CAGR of 5.98%. The adult patient segment is drawing particular attention with a dominant market share, forecasted to increase due to the surging incidence of adult chronic diseases and diabetes.

Hospitals as end-users constitute the pivotal segment within the market, with a stake of 56.95% in 2022—a figure that is projected to ascend further. This is reflective of hospitals' central role in disease management, emergency care, and health interventions, thereby driving a sturdy demand for syringes and needles.

Key industry players including BD, ICU Medical, Nipro Corporation, Terumo, and Cardinal Health are spearheading innovation and strategic alliances. Efforts for market consolidation through acquisitions and collaborations with emergent companies are noted, securing their positions and broadening their product offerings in this competitive landscape.

The report is a critical asset for stakeholders, healthcare providers, manufacturers of medical devices, and investors, offering an informative lens through which to view the market's trajectory, opportunities, and competitive environment. It underscores the pertinent trends and growth strategies that are shaping the US syringes & needles sector.

For those engaged in the healthcare apparatus landscape, this latest analysis profiles not just leading companies but also other prominent entities that are enhancing the robustness and reach of this market. With strategic facts and figures, the report stands as a beacon guiding towards informed market strategies and investment decisions.

As the US healthcare sector continues to evolve, the report promises to serve as an essential tool for navigating the complexities of the syringes & needles market. Its focused insights are tailored to enhance understanding and support strategic planning from 2023 to 2028.

