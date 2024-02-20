Global Nuclear Fuel Market Soars to USD 11.7 Billion Amid Surge in Clean Energy Transition and Security Needs

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nuclear Fuel Market Factbook (2023 Edition): Analysis By Fuel Type (Uranium Fuel, Mixed Oxide), Reactor Type (BWR, PWR, Others), By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This detailed study encapsulates vital insights, tracing market patterns from 2019-2022, assessing the present year of 2023, and projecting trends through to 2029.

With mounting emphasis on decarbonization and the pressing need for energy security, the nuclear fuel sector is experiencing unprecedented growth and evolving dynamics. The demand for uranium, the bedrock of this market, has demonstrated remarkable resilience and robust growth, particularly in the wake of geopolitical tensions and their impact on supply chains.

Included within the scope of this research is an in-depth analysis, framed within SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces parameters, offering an array of industry insights including market value, demand forecasts, and a granular examination of competitive landscapes. The report also highlights investment opportunities that have emerged amidst these market shifts.

Market Dynamics and Trends

The nuclear fuel industry is currently navigating a landscape marked by a tight supply of uranium and a stark increase in operational nuclear capacities globally. With a substantial number of nuclear reactors under construction and numerous facilities either restarting or extending operations, demand for nuclear fuel is surging.

Notable market strategies, corporate moves, mergers, acquisitions, and innovative breakthroughs are meticulously catalogued, presenting the reader with an expansive understanding of the strategic environment that will shape the nuclear fuel sector in the forthcoming period.

Growth and Forecasting

Looking forward, the research anticipates a steady compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in uranium demand at approximately 3.0% per annum through 2035, spotlighting the significant opportunities that lie ahead for market players and investors alike.

For strategic decision-makers, investors, and industry analysts, this report is an invaluable resource, offering a lens into the current market conditions and radiating insights on the horizon of the Global Nuclear Fuel Market.

Scope of the Report

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Value (USD Million)

The report presents the analysis of Nuclear Fuel Market for the historical period of 2019-2022, the estimated year 2023 and the forecast period of 2024-2029.

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Fuel Type (Uranium Fuel, MO Nuclear Fuel).

The report analyses the Nuclear Fuel Market by Reactor Type (Boiling Water Reactor, Pressurized Water Reactor and Others).

The key insights of the report have been presented through the frameworks of SWOT and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Also, the attractiveness of the market has been presented by region, by services, by mode of operation & by end users.

Also, the major opportunities, trends, drivers and challenges of the industry has been analysed in the report.

The report tracks competitive developments, strategies, mergers and acquisitions and new product development.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 230 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $13.38 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $19.51 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global

Strategic Recommendations

Invest in Nuclear Power Generation Plants

Focus on Bringing Sustainability in the Nuclear Fuel Cycle

Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Nuclear Fuel Market

GDP Per Capita, By Country (2022)

Nuclear Electricity Production, By Region (1970-2021)

Global Electricity Production, By Source (2021)

Nuclear Generation, By Country (2021)

Uranium Resources, By Country (2021)

Uranium Production from Mines, By Country (2013-2022)

Largest Uranium-Producing Mines, (2022)

Uranium Production and Reactor Requirements, By Country (1945-2022) Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Dashboard Global Nuclear Fuel Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR) Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Nuclear Fuel Market

Global Nuclear Fuel Market Segmentation: By Fuel Type Global Nuclear Fuel Market, By Fuel Type Overview Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Uranium Fuel, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Mixed Oxide (MO) Nuclear Fuel, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Nuclear Fuel Market Segmentation: By Reactor Type Global Nuclear Fuel Market, By Reactor Type Overview Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Boiling Water Reactor (BWR), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Pressurized Water Reactor (PWR), By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR) Global Nuclear Fuel Market Size, By Others, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)



Competitive Landscape

Competitive Positioning

Market Share of Prominent Companies

Company profiles

Areva S.A.

ARMZ Uranium Holding Company

Cameco Corp

China National Nuclear Corp

Eagle Plains Resources

Energy Resources of Australia Ltd

Japan, Oil, Gas and Metals National Company

Kazatomprom

Paladin Energy

VattenFall Group

