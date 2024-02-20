Right on Brands Announces 11th Store Opening

DALLAS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Right on Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK: RTON), a fully reporting SEC company and a leading developer of a diverse range of hemp-based and THCA products, announced today that it is opening its 11th licensed store at 1102 Ranch Road Suite 218, Forney Texas. Forney, which is in Kaufman County, is the fastest-growing county in the country. The population of the county to the east grew 18% from 2016 to 2021, according to census estimates.
The 800-square-mile county is seeing more than 30,000 new homes being built or in early development stages in its six biggest cities. Calculating for 4 people per household, the county is preparing for a population increase of about 120,000 more people in the next 18 months. The company is excited to open the first Endo Dispensary in Kaufman County.
We have several more stores committed and are on track to have 25 operating stores by the end of 2024, which will be a combination of corporate-owned and franchise locations.
Right on Brands remains committed to operating within the bounds of legal compliance, emphasizing that its products are legal in all 50 states. The company’s expansive product line, combined with a robust strategic growth plan, positions Right on Brands as a key player in the burgeoning hemp and THCA markets.
About ENDO Brands:
ENDO Brands™, Humbly Hemp®, and ENDO Dispensary & Wellness™ Neuro Science Research Centers Inc. all share the same goal of providing our customers with the best products in the health and wellness space. As the field of health and wellness products expand, Right on Brands will be there with industry-leading wellness Products. Endo Brands has 10 operating stores.
About Right on Brands
Right On Brands, Inc., (OTC Pink: RTON) is a Dallas based, consumer goods company specializing in the brand development and distribution of hemp-based products smokables, oils and topical products. We will soon be adding a line of non-cannabis product to our health and wellness line. There are 9 in Texas and 1 in Florida.
To learn more please visit: https://rightonbrands.com/ www.endobrands.com www.endodispensaryrowlett.com
email: mike@rightonbrands.com
Corporate Sales: Mike Brown (214) 299-9528
ENDO Brands Corporate Store:
ENDO Brands at Lakeview Plaza
6501 Dalrock Road
Suite 100
Rowlett, Texas 75089
214-299-9528
AUSTIN LOCATION
12412 Limerick at the corner of
Limerick and Parmer Lane
Austin, Texas
512-621-0649
LAREDO LOCATION
Endo Laredo
2413 Jacaman Rd
Laredo, Texas 78041
956-568-2300
PLANO LOCATION
601 W. Parker Road
Plano, Texas 75023
469-366-9694
EAST DALLAS LOCATION
9585 Scyene Rd Ste J
Dallas, Texas 75227
214-7929204
MIAMI LOCATION
10850 SW 104th St
Miami, Florida 33156
786-703-1276
ROCKWALL/HEATH
5739 Horizon Road
Rockwall, Texas 75087
214-623-7993
ROCKWALL
316 S Goliad suite 115
Rockwall, Texas 75087
469-314-1117
HOUSTON LOCATION
3301 Louetta Rd Ste 109
Spring, Texas 77388
713858-3120
ROCKWALL FAR SOUTH
10689 SH 205
Rockwall, Texas 75032
Store number coming soon
FORNEY TEXAS LOCATION
1102 Ranch Road. Suite 218
Forney, Texas 75216
Store number coming soon
