Global Spirotetramat Market to Touch Valuation of USD 385.3 Million By 2032: Astute Analytica

New Delhi, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the latest research by Astute Analytica, the global spirotetramat market, valued at US$ 279.4 million in 2023, is projected to reach US$ 385.3 million by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% from 2024 to 2032.

Spirotetramat is a derivative of tetramic acid and it distinguishes itself as an insecticide by its new way of acting specifically targeting lipid biosynthesis in insects. This perspective gives a solution to the problem of resistance to insecticides. Spirotetramat, due to its peculiar features, has high demand for controlling pests known as aphids, whiteflies, scales which are responsible for major destruction on many crops. The increased reliance on spirotetramat is as result of diminishing efficacy of traditional pesticides; tight regulations restricting the use of old chemistries and increasing attention on integrated pest management (IPM) programs with a preference for environmentally friendly options.

The current scenario of the global spirotetramat market reflects healthy growth prospects. According to a recent report by Astute Analytica, the spirotetramat is witnessing a strong influx of demand due to increasing crop cultivation areas in developing nations, spiraling demand for high-value crops (fruits and vegetables – key targets for spirotetramat), and rising consumer awareness surrounding food safety are fueling this growth trajectory. Moreover, government initiatives in countries like India, China, and Brazil to support crop protection practices are augmenting spirotetramat demand.

In the years ahead, the market for spirotetramat is anticipated to maintain its growth momentum, projected to reach approximately $385.3 million by 2032. Rising population, dietary shifts towards greater intake of fruits and vegetables, and an overall increase in food demand will serve as significant catalysts. In addition, ongoing innovations in formulations that combine spirotetramat with other active ingredients hold the potential to broaden its target pest spectrum and further drive market expansion.

Key Application Areas of the Global Spirotetramat Market: Fruits Contribute 19.2% Revenue

Spirotetramat finds primary application in several horticultural crops, including citrus fruits (for managing pests like citrus mealybugs and psyllids), pome fruits (control of aphids and scales), grapes (against mealybugs and leafhoppers), and vegetables (effective against whiteflies and aphids). Beyond horticulture, it is also employed in crops like cotton and soybeans. Interestingly, its systemic properties make spirotetramat suitable for seed treatment applications, offering early-stage crop protection. Today, many high-value fruit crops like citrus, grapes, pome fruits (apples, pears), and berries are particularly vulnerable to damaging sucking pests like aphids, scales, psyllids, and mealybugs. These pests in the spirotetramat market feed on plant sap, weakening the plants, transmitting diseases, and producing honeydew (a sticky substance) that fosters mold growth, reducing fruit quality and yields. Spirotetramat's two-way systemic action offers unparalleled control of these pests. It moves throughout the plant tissues, protecting not only existing foliage but also new growth, which is extremely important for consistent fruit production.

Moreover, it fits seamlessly into Integrated Pest Management programs for fruits due to its minimal impact on beneficial insects like predators and pollinators. This is crucial for ensuring the health of fruit ecosystems and long-term sustainability. In line with this, there's a growing demand for blemish-free, high-quality fruits. Spirotetramat helps growers meet this demand by controlling pests that directly impact fruit appearance and reduce marketability. It also boasts a favorable residue profile compared to some older chemistries. This aligns with stricter regulations and consumer preference for fruits with minimal pesticide residues. For instance, the devastating disease called citrus greening is spread by the Asian citrus psyllid. Spirotetramat controls this pest, mitigating the spread of the disease and protecting citrus orchards.

Key Findings in Global Spirotetramat Market

Market Forecast (2032) US$ 385.3 million CAGR 3.6% Largest Region (2023) North America (37.5%) By Formula 20% to 80% SC (48.7%) By Application Fruits (19.2%) By Sales Channel Indirect (65.3%) Top Trends Growth of high-value horticulture

IPM compatibility and sustainability focus

Demand for residue-friendly pest control Top Drivers Insect resistance to conventional chemistries

Stricter pesticide regulations worldwide

Consumer demand for quality produce Top Challenges Potential emergence of spirotetramat resistance

Competition from newer chemistries

Cost constraints for some growers

Major Findings in Global Spirotetramat Market

Efficacy: Field trials conducted in California demonstrated spirotetramat's exceptional control of Asian citrus psyllids, a destructive pest threatening citrus production. (Source: University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources)

Systemic Action: Research studies on citrus have shown spirotetramat's two-way systemic movement (xylem and phloem), providing thorough coverage and ensuring prolonged protection of new plant growth. (Source: Journal of Pesticide Science)

IPM Compatibility: Spirotetramat exhibits low toxicity towards beneficial insects like pollinators and predatory mites, making it a preferred choice in IPM programs. (Source: Bayer CropScience)

Market Share: In Europe, spirotetramat-based insecticides hold a considerable market share within the segment of insecticides targeting sucking pests. (Source: European Crop Protection Association)

Regulatory Landscape: Due to its relatively favorable environmental profile, spirotetramat has achieved regulatory approval in numerous countries worldwide, driving its commercial adoption. (Source: FAO Pesticide Registration Toolkit)

20%-80% SC Formulation Dominates Global Spirotetramat Market

Their major importance in foliar spray applications reflects the market need for versatile and user-friendly pest management options, which are supported by the wide acceptance and applicability of the 20-80% SC spirotetramat formulations. Consequently, Astute Analytica analysts suggest that manufacturers should concentrate on making stable SC formulations that can readily spread and provide as much detailed crop and insect-specific usage instructions as possible. It is through this range of concentrations that users may select variable dosages; however, it could also imply an absence of optimized treatments for specific disease-pest situations. The industry needs to carry out extensive efficacy trials in niche markets in order to produce more specialized products, which could result into development of some targeted benefits beyond the broad-spectrum SCs.

Btrategic planning of the manufactures in the global spirotetramat market should not only rely on increasing the market presence of SC formulations. However, a comprehensive approach considering local trends, regulatory frameworks in addition to adoption of Integrated Pest Management (IPM) is necessary for identification of opportunities within untapped market segments. Subsequent analysis might identify potential regions where special regional requirements and preferences exist for alternative formulations such as those meant for seed treatment or chemigation.

North America is the Largest Consumer in Global Spirotetramat Market: Contribute Over 37.5% Revenue

In the U.S. and Canada, farmers rely heavily on spirotetramat to protect their high-value crops from those pesky sucking insects. It's become the go-to solution because it works even when pests have outsmarted traditional insecticides. Plus, it's a great fit for today's sustainable farming practices, causing minimal harm to those beneficial bugs we need around. Spirotetramat ticks all the boxes – tough on pests, gentle on the environment, and in line with regulations and what consumers want.

The numbers speak for themselves: pests gobble up roughly 40% of the U.S. apple crop every year, and Florida's citrus industry takes a major hit from the Asian Citrus Psyllid. Farmers in the spirotetramat market also face the nightmare of those whiteflies becoming resistant to older chemicals. That's why you see spirotetramat used so widely – especially in California, where it's part of almost 60% of their pest control programs. Even pome fruit growers are replacing older sprays with spirotetramat due to concerns about residues.

Spirotetramat doesn't just protect apples and citrus. It's a lifesaver for California's vineyards, keeping mealybugs from ruining the grapes for winemaking. Plus, the growing demand for organic produce and those strict rules for exported crops put spirotetramat front and center. Simply put, spirotetramat helps U.S. agriculture overcome challenges, stay profitable, and keep up with the latest in sustainable practices."

Global Spirotetramat Market Key Companies

Bayer AG

VIVAN Life Sciences

ADVANCE AGRO CHEMICALS SHANGHAI LIMITED

LGC Limited

Other Prominent players

Key Segmentation:

By Formulation

Below 20% SC

20% to 80% SC

Above 80% SC

By Application

Fruits Citrus Fruits Pome Fruits Stone Fruits Berries & Small Fruits

Vegetables Roots & Tuber vegetables Bulb Vegetables Fruiting Vegetables Brassica Vegetables Leaf Vegetables, Leaf, & Edible Flowers Stem vegetables

Oil Seeds & Oil Fruits

Cereals

Spices

Tree Nuts

Pulses

Others

By Sales Channel

Direct Sales

Indirect Sales

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

South America

