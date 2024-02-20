Surface Protection Service Market Expected to Exceed US$ 21,063 Million by 2034 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The surface protection service market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 13,933.50 million in 2024. The adoption of surface protection services is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 5.10% through 2034. The market is projected to surpass US$ 21,063 million by 2034.



The surface protection service industry is primarily driven by the increasing need to safeguard assets and infrastructure from environmental degradation, corrosion, and wear and tear. With sectors such as oil and gas, automotive, and construction expanding globally, there is a growing demand for effective protective coatings and treatments to prolong the lifespan of equipment, structures, and components.

Despite the growing demand, the surface protection service industry faces several restraints, including fluctuating raw material prices, which can impact profit margins and pricing strategies for service providers. Additionally, the complexity of application processes and the need for specialized equipment and skilled labor can pose challenges for smaller players entering the market.

Amidst the challenges, there are significant opportunities for growth in the surface protection service industry. Rapid technological advancements have led to innovative coatings and treatments with enhanced performance, durability, and sustainability. Companies can capitalize on these opportunities by investing in research and development to create cutting-edge solutions tailored to specific customer needs.

In line with technological advancements, the surface protection service industry is witnessing several trends shaping its trajectory. One such trend is the growing demand for eco-friendly and sustainable coatings, driven by environmental concerns and regulatory requirements. Additionally, there is a rising emphasis on digitalization and the adoption of smart coatings equipped with sensors and monitoring systems to enable real-time performance tracking and predictive maintenance.

“The integration of nanotechnology in surface protection solutions is revolutionizing the industry by offering superior protection at the molecular level, thereby opening up new avenues for innovation and growth.” - says Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study:

The United States leads the industry with a projected CAGR of 30.4% through 2034.

The United Kingdom market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% through 2034.

China's surface protection service market is expected to witness an impressive 25.7% CAGR through 2034.

Japan's market is projected to grow at a robust 12.4% CAGR through 2034.

Germany's surface protection service industry is poised for substantial growth, with a projected CAGR of 15.3% through 2034.





Competitive Landscape:

The surface protection service industry presents a diverse sector where established leaders, regional players, niche specialists, and innovative startups vie for dominance. Global giants like Shawcor, PPG Industries, and Hempel wield extensive service offerings and strong brand recognition. Meanwhile, rising regional companies offer specialized solutions tailored to local markets.

Alongside industry stalwarts, niche specialists emerge with cutting-edge solutions for specific challenges, such as advanced concrete protection or high-temperature coatings. Innovative startups disrupt established practices with agile approaches and novel technologies.

Companies are expanding globally, forming strategic partnerships, and prioritizing innovation. Next-generation coatings, digital solutions, and sustainability initiatives are gaining traction as customer-centricity becomes increasingly important. The industry is poised for continued growth driven by infrastructure development, industrial expansion, and demand for safety solutions.

Recent Developments:

AkzoNobel has introduced a new powder coating technique that may save energy usage and carbon emissions by up to 25%. On October 1, 2023, the firm finalized the sale of its specialty chemicals division to The Carlyle Group and GIC for US$ 12.5 billion.

On January 28, 2024, Nippon Paint Holdings introduced a new anti-viral paint capable of deactivating 99.9% of coronaviruses on surfaces. On September 30, 2023, the business purchased the remaining 49% ownership in Nippon Paint (India) from Berger Paints, its joint venture partner.

Leading Key Companies:

Shawcor

PPG Industries

Hempel

Jotun

AkzoNobel

Sherwin-Williams

Nippon Paint Holdings





Surface Protection Service Market Key Segmentation:

By Product Type:

Corrosion Protective Rubber Lining

Corrosion Protective Coating Systems

Acid Proof Lining Ceramic & Brick Lining Tile Lining Thermoplastic Lining



By Application:

Process Vessels, Equipment & Rigs

Collection Basins & Tanks

Pipelines

Others (water treatment facilities, incinerators, etc.)

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Middle East and Africa





Authored By:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered 1500+ client assignments, predominantly in Automotive, Chemicals, Industrial Equipment, Oil & Gas, and Service industries.

His core competency circles around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping, and market feasibility analysis. His expertise also extends wide and beyond analysis, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and niche market segments, investment/divestment decisions, and market entry decision-making.

Nikhil holds an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a Graduate in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has authored several publications and quoted in journals like EMS Now, EPR Magazine, and EE Times.

