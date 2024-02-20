Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans - Nykredit Realkredit A/S

To Nasdaq Copenhagen
        

Refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans.

The Nykredit Group has conducted an auction in connection with the refinancing of Swedish floating rate loans on 1 April 2024.

The result of the auction is shown below. The spread will be in force until the next refinancing.

 Stibor-loan
ISINDK000954586-5
Reference rateStibor 3M
Cover poolH (SDO)
Series32H
CallableNo
GreenNo
Auction results 
Total allotmentSEK 9,000m
Total bids SEK 23,820m
Interest rate spread+0.60%
Price100.454
Other information 
Maturity01-04-2027



Enquiries may be addressed to Group Treasury, Christian Mauritzen, tel. +45 44 55 10 14.

