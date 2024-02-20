IT Nation by ConnectWise Introduces M&A Nation: Empowering Technology Providers with Valuable Insights, Skills, and Knowledge

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ConnectWise, the leading software company dedicated to the success of technology solutions providers (TSPs), has unveiled an exciting addition to its renowned IT Nation community—M&A Nation. This immersive two-day program is specifically crafted to equip partners with the essential knowledge and skills required to navigate the intricate landscape of mergers and acquisitions (M&A). M&A Nation will take place at the ConnectWise headquarters in Tampa, FL, from March 4-6, 2024.



Building on the success of the recently revived Automation Nation event, which received an overwhelmingly positive response from partners and community members seeking to unlock the potential of hyperautomation, ConnectWise continues to empower and support its network of TSPs.

Tailored for companies seeking to gain a deeper understanding of the M&A process, whether they are looking to acquire or exit within a short-term window or embark on a 2–5-year journey, M&A Nation promises to deliver a comprehensive experience. Led by industry experts with extensive experience in the M&A process, the event will cover a wide range of topics, including financial, legal, operational, and emotional preparedness.

"We recognize the challenges that small and medium-sized IT businesses face when considering M&A opportunities," stated Arlin Sorensen, Vice President of Ecosystem Evangelism and Strategic Partnerships at ConnectWise. "With M&A Nation, we are thrilled to bring together a diverse community of professionals who are eager to learn and thrive in the M&A space. Our primary objective is to demystify the process and equip attendees with the necessary tools and insights to make well-informed decisions. M&A Nation will serve as a unique platform for knowledge sharing and collaboration, empowering MSPs to strategically propel their businesses forward."

"IT Nation is an empowering community that offers every MSP a platform to learn and connect," said Gregg Lalle, Senior Vice President and General Manager of IT Nation at ConnectWise. "This year, we are thrilled to expand our global presence with an increased number of events across EMEA and APAC. By hosting events like M&A Nation, we aim to further enhance the value we bring to our partners' businesses, supporting their long-term growth and success."

The agenda features a welcome happy hour on March 4 offering valuable networking opportunities, followed by a full day of engaging sessions on March 5. The program culminates on March 6 with a half-day session. Sessions will cover essential topics such as preparing for a sale, insights into a company's value and financials, mastering financial modeling and deal structure, how to effectively manage the due diligence process, and much more.

Participants can expect to gain valuable insights into deal flow, from start to finish, and learn best practices for financial, legal, operational, and emotional preparedness. M&A Nation offers an unparalleled opportunity for MSPs to network with industry peers and engage directly with experts in the field.

Abe Garver, Managing Director, MSP Team Leader, brings a wealth of experience to the table as one of the event’s esteemed experts. With a track record of successfully coaching and guiding numerous businesses through M&A events, Garver is excited to contribute his decades of knowledge to a community committed to various forms of growth.

"I take pride in having coached dozens of businesses to achieve successful M&A events," said Garver. "It is my pleasure to share my extensive expertise with a community that is dedicated to fostering growth in all its dimensions."

Limited seats are available for M&A Nation, and interested participants are encouraged to register immediately to secure their spot. For more information and registration details, please click here.

About IT Nation

The IT Nation is a global community of peers, thought leaders, and experts dedicated to pushing you and the industry to new heights. Between conferences, in-depth product trainings, and community-based events, you’ll never miss an opportunity to engage with your fellow IT Nation voyagers and help each other achieve success. Wise Together. Rise Together.

About ConnectWise

ConnectWise is the world's leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs) through unmatched software, services, community, and marketplace of integrations. ConnectWise offers an innovative, integrated, and security-centric platform—Asio™—which provides unmatched flexibility that fuels profitable, long-term growth for partners. ConnectWise enables TSPs to drive business efficiency with automation, IT documentation, and data management capabilities and increase revenue with remote monitoring, cybersecurity, and backup and disaster recovery technologies. For more information, visit connectwise.com .

Media Contact:

Inkhouse for ConnectWise

Connectwise@inkhouse.com