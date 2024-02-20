Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Flourishes with Accelerated Growth Forecasted from 2024-2029: Booming Advancements in Hardware Technologies and Specialized Accelerators Driving Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Value and Unit Shipment, Server Type (Data, Training, Inference, Others), AI Server Infrastructure, Hardware Architecture, End-use, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This extensive study predicts substantial growth at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25% for the AI server market from 2024 to 2029

This rapid expansion is attributed to increasing demand across various sectors for formidable computational power to support the training of complex neural networks and the execution of real-time AI tasks.

Key Insights from the Artificial Intelligence Server Market Analysis



The comprehensive report reveals an anticipated surge in the market, projecting an increase from USD 17.5 Billion in 2022 to USD 72.6 Billion by 2029. Booming advancements in hardware technologies and specialized accelerators such as GPUs, TPUs, and FPGAs are driving this growth, optimizing AI workloads and performance significantly.

The substantial increase in the shipment of AI servers reflects the burgeoning integration of AI technologies across numerous industries. Investment in AI server infrastructure has become pivotal for businesses looking to harness the potential of AI. This has propelled advancements in accelerator technologies and bespoke hardware designed for AI-enhanced operations.

Impact of GPU Evolution on the AI Server Market



The evolution of GPU technology stands as a cornerstone in the thriving AI Server Industry. Once merely a tool for graphics rendering, GPUs have transformed into powerful accelerators for AI and machine learning workloads. Key industry players continue to refine GPU designs, now more capable and equipped with features tailored for AI tasks.

This technological prowess has revolutionized efficiency, model training times, and overall performance. High-performance GPUs are now a staple in AI servers, particularly with increased AI workloads in fields such as healthcare, finance, and autonomous vehicles. The GPU’s advancements remain integral to the industry's prosperity.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 330 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $23.72 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $72.57 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 25.0% Regions Covered Global

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Artificial Intelligence Server Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: AI Semiconductor Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Regular & GPU Server market

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: BOM Cost Comparison

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Chipset Sales & Comparison

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: AI Servers Growth & China AI server Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Dashboard

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market: Market Volume Assessment, 2019-2029 (in Million Units)

Average Price Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Server Globally

Impact of COVID-19 on Artificial Intelligence Server Market

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By Server Type Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By Server Type Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Data Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Training Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By AI Inference Server, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Other Server Types, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By AI Server Infrastructure Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By AI Server Infrastructure Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Cloud, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By On-premise, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Edge, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By Hardware Architecture

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By Hardware Architecture Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By GPU Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By ASIC Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By FPGA Servers, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Other Server Architecture, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Segmentation: By End-use Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market, By End-use Overview Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By IT & Telecommunication, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Transportation and Automotive, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By BFSI, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Retail and Ecommerce, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Healthcare and Pharmaceutical, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Artificial Intelligence Server Market Size, By Industrial Automation, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Artificial Intelligence Server Market

Company Profiles

Nvidia Corporation

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

IBM Corporation

Dell Technologies Inc.

Fujitsu Limited

ZTE Corporation

Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Inspur

GUC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/imsuhj

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment