LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) Announces Stellar Revenue Growth, Strategic Patient Expansion in Telehealth for Diabetes Care, and Aspirations for NASDAQ Listing

Venice, FL, USA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE), a leading telehealth company specializing in health coaching and comprehensive services for individuals with diabetes, is thrilled to announce significant achievements and future goals. The company has reported a current revenue of $3.3 million, with an ambitious projection of $12 million for the fiscal year 2024, showcasing an unparalleled growth trajectory in the telehealth sector.



LiveCare's innovative approach to diabetes management has been a key driver of its success, enrolling 50 new patients daily into its programs at a rate of $150 per month per patient. This rapid expansion is a clear indication of the high demand for specialized healthcare services that cater directly to the needs of those living with diabetes. Through personalized health coaching and tailored services, LiveCare is committed to improving the lives of its patients, ensuring better health outcomes and enhancing the quality of care.

Journey Towards Enhanced Transparency and Growth

In line with its financial growth and operational success, LiveCare is ambitiously pursuing the goal of becoming a fully reporting NASDAQ company. This strategic ambition reflects LiveCare's commitment to transparency, regulatory compliance, and the desire to broaden its impact in the healthcare industry. Transitioning from an OTC company to a NASDAQ-listed entity will enable LiveCare to attract a wider investor base, access greater capital opportunities, and further innovate in the telehealth space.

Future Focused on Innovation and Excellence in Diabetes Care

As LiveCare looks to the future, its focus remains steadfast on revolutionizing diabetes care through telehealth. By leveraging the latest in healthcare technology and maintaining a patient-first approach, LiveCare aims to set new standards in the industry, ensuring that individuals with diabetes receive the best possible care and support.

"We are incredibly proud of what we've accomplished at LiveCare, especially in how we've managed to transform diabetes care through our telehealth services," said Max Rockwell, CEO of LiveCare. "Our projected revenue growth and our plans to become a NASDAQ-listed company are just the beginning. We are dedicated to continuing our path of innovation, aiming to make a significant difference in the healthcare sector and in the lives of our patients."

About LiveCare Inc.

LiveCare Inc. (OTCMKTS: LVCE) is at the forefront of the telehealth industry, providing innovative health coaching and services specifically designed for individuals with diabetes. With a commitment to accessibility, quality, and patient satisfaction, LiveCare is making a profound impact on healthcare delivery and outcomes. For more information about LiveCare and its services, please visit www.livecarehealth.com .

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate", "Projection", or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of LiveCare Inc. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Although LiveCare Inc believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by LiveCare Inc or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. LiveCare Inc does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Contact Information:

LIVECARE Phone: (800) 345-0491