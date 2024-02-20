Pythian Recognized as a Top Employer in Canada’s National Capital Region in 2024

OTTAWA and MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pythian Services Inc. (“ Pythian ”), a leading data, analytics, and cloud services company, today announced its latest accolade as one of the National Capital Region’s Top Employers for 2024. This marks the ninth time the company has been recognized, solidifying its status as an industry leader in fostering outstanding workplace culture and innovation. The National Capital Region's Top Employers is an annual competition organized by the editors of Canada's Top 100 Employers.



“Our dedication to creating an empowering environment for Pythianites is once again honoured,” said Keith Angell , CEO of Pythian. “This recognition rewards our commitment to nurturing talent and shaping the future of data, cloud, and analytics with outstanding, motivated employees.”

Pythian’s selection for this prestigious award reflects its employee-centric culture and policies and forward-thinking initiatives, such as:

Health and wellness resources including an annual allowance for wellness expenses such as fitness and sports

A generous professional development budget for self-directed learning

Career tracks and ongoing training initiatives including the recently launched Pythian University

A comprehensive maternity, adoption, and parental leave plan that allows new parents to enjoy family time before a phased, flexible return to work

“Championing a culture of inclusivity and belonging remains at the forefront of our mission,” says Camila Suvaric, vice president of people and culture at Pythian. “Earning the title of National Capital Region's Top Employer once again highlights our commitment to cultivating an environment where every Pythianite can thrive.”

Further setting Pythian apart are its substantial referral bonuses as recruiting incentives, promoting a culture where every employee can contribute to the company’s growth. Pythian’s presence spans multiple major Canadian cities, with a workforce that exemplifies diversity and long-term commitment.

As a portfolio company of Mill Point Capital, Pythian puts the well-being of its employees first, offering numerous benefits, including:

Flexible work hours and telecommuting options

A comprehensive health plan and a registered retirement savings plan (RRSP) matching program

Substantial time off including vacation, flex time, and professional development days

Customized workstations including an allowance for home office setup

Pythian helps its employees partake in philanthropic causes by promoting involvement in charity selection and volunteerism, with paid time off to give back to the community.

For more information on careers and culture at Pythian, visit https://pythian.com/careers/.

About Pythian

Founded in 1997, Pythian is a leading global services company that helps organizations transform by leveraging the power of data and analytics in the cloud. With a spectrum of solutions ranging from infrastructure modernization and data enablement to application acceleration, business collaboration and artificial intelligence, Pythian delivers full-lifecycle consulting, professional services, and managed services to create outstanding business outcomes. A Google Cloud Premier Partner with multiple Specializations, including Data Analytics, Machine Learning, and a Google Cloud MSP, Pythian has delivered thousands of professional and managed services projects to the cloud. For more information visit www.pythian.com or follow us on X , LinkedIn , and on our Blog .

Media Contacts