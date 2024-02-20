National Recreation and Park Association Proudly Announces Future Sites for NRPA Annual Conference

Ashburn, VA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA), the nation’s leading advocate for parks and recreation, is excited to announce the future locations for the 2026, 2027 and 2028 NRPA Annual Conference.

2026 NRPA Annual Conference: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

2027 NRPA Annual Conference: Salt Lake City, Utah

2028 NRPA Annual Conference: Columbus, Ohio

For more than 50 years, the NRPA Annual Conference has been the premier annual meeting of the park and recreation community. The conference brings together more than 8,000 park and recreation professionals, academics, students, advocates, and industry suppliers over three days for educational sessions, poster sessions, networking events and the opportunity to preview the latest products and services in the industry.

“We are thrilled to bring future NRPA Annual Conferences to Philadelphia, Salt Lake City and Columbus so the park and recreation community can explore, network and learn each of these places,” said Kristine Stratton, NRPA president and CEO. “Each of these cities has been such a pleasure to work with during site selection, and we are looking forward to ensuring every attendee thoroughly enjoys and experiences all the great things these places have to offer. We are so grateful for their support and partnership in hosting the largest gathering of the park and recreation community in the country!”

The 2024 NRPA Annual Conference will be held in Atlanta, Georgia, and the 2025 NRPA Annual Conference will be held in Orlando, Florida.

