Global Skateboard Market to Surpass USD 4.16 billion by 2030 Driven by Rising Popularity of Skating

Westford, USA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The International Olympic Committee announced that skateboarding will be part of the 2021 Winter Olympics in 2021. Moreover, images are important to increase consumer acceptance of skateboards. As a result, companies use successful marketing strategies to popularize their brands on skateboards. Companies use catch phrases and popular keywords in the global skateboard market to generate effective sales.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://www.skyquestt.com/sample-request/skateboard-market

Browse in-depth TOC of "Skateboard Market”

● Pages - 157

● Tables – 62

● Figures – 75

Additionally, younger generations, including Generation Z, are increasingly playing new sports, which helps create new global skateboard market, but State of Skate shows that Generation Z lacks confidence in any brand or function. Thus, to maintain interest in the program, companies are aiming to develop highways.

Prominent Players of Global Skateboard Market

Plan B Skateboards

Girl Skateboards

Almost Skateboards

Zero Skateboards

Chocolate Skateboards

Enjoi Skateboards

Santa Cruz Skateboards

Real Skateboards

Toy Machine Skateboards

Creature Skateboards

Powell Peralta Skateboards

Antihero Skateboards

Birdhouse Skateboards

Blind Skateboards

Welcome Skateboards

DGK Skateboards

Habitat Skateboards

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://www.skyquestt.com/report/skateboard-market

Teens Segment to Dominate Market Owing to Number of People in the Relevant Age Range

Teens became the largest group, accounting for 44.1% of all sales by 2021 in the global skateboard market. Teens are between the ages of 12 and 17. The disadvantage of local expansion is the number of people in the relevant age range. For example, in 2021, it will account for 34% of all children under 18 in the United States.

North America will be the largest global skateboard market, accounting for 31.7% of global revenue. The main reasons are the rising popularity of skateboarding and the diversity of the industry. The results show that 6.4 million Americans will participate in skateboarding by 2021. Additionally, the United States is the largest skateboarding producer in the world. A recent survey revealed that skateboarding ranks third among the most popular sports, after basketball and football. With the increasing number of events held there every year, the younger generation is more interested in sport. The 26th annual Tampa Am, Jackalop Festival, Central Mass Skate Festival and X Games Minneapolis are among the 2021 events.

Kids Segment to Witness Significant Growth Owing to Increasing Obesity

Kids are expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% from 2021 to 2028 due to an aging population in the global skateboard market. Children are defined as ages 0 to 9. According to the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), the total global population aged 0 to 9 will reach 1.3 million by 2021, and more 1.2 million in 2000). Furthermore, parents who encourage their children to participate in sports are more concerned about the health effects of obesity and lack of physical activity It also has the added benefit of not renting a car or coaching and provides it’s a cheap and convenient way to transport kids.

Asia-Pacific is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period owing to growing interest in outdoor sports. Between 2000 and 2021, the region experienced a 38% increase in childhood obesity among children under five in the global skateboard market. Furthermore, the World Health Organization reports that by 2021, more than 340 million people aged 5 to 19 will be overweight or obese. As a result, organizations and parents attract children to participate in outdoor sports.

A comprehensive analysis of the major players in the global skateboard market has been recently conducted in this report. The report encompasses various aspects, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments of Global Skateboard Market

In June 2023, Hot Wheels Skate announced a partnership with X Games and Tony Hawk’s Vert Alert to show support for the Hot Wheels skate line.

In September 2022, Rovio Entertainment announced a partnership with Capsule Skateboards that launched a new series of Angry Birds skateboards.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://www.skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/skateboard-market

Key Questions Answered in Global Skateboard Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how do these differences shape the market's future growth?

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Pool Tables Market

Global Go Kart Market

Global Toys Market

Global Sports Equipment and Apparel Market

Global Beard Grooming Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com