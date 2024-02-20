Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market to Hit USD 53.56 Billion by 2030 with Reverse Osmosis Technology Spearheading Growth

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Technology (Reverse Osmosis), Device (Tabletop Pitchers), Application (Residential), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global point of use water treatment systems market is anticipated to reach USD 53.56 billion by 2030 and it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2024 to 2030. The increasing scarcity of fresh water reservoirs and safe drinking water across the world owing to the increasing industrial activities and growing population is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market over the forecast period.







The escalating demand for point-of-use water treatment systems is a reflection of a broader societal shift towards prioritizing water quality in both residential and non-residential domains. The residential sector embraces point-of-use water treatment systems for their convenience and affordability, providing a personalized approach to enhancing drinking water quality. Simultaneously, the non-residential sector leverages the adaptability and scalability of point-of-use water treatment systems to address diverse water treatment needs, ensuring compliance with regulations and cost-effective solutions. This growing reliance on point-of-use water treatment systems underscores a collective recognition of the importance of localized and tailored approaches to secure clean and safe water in both personal and professional spheres.



Population growth, rapid urbanization, technological advancements, and infrastructure expansion have all increased global demand for fresh and processed water. The human population has grown more than double in the last 50 years, resulting in a high consumption of water. The lack of freshwater sources has resulted in water scarcity. The reduced water resources & increased water pollution are also aiding the demand for point of use water treatment systems.



Point of Use Water Treatment Systems Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, reverse osmosis systems segment dominated the technology segment with more than 32.1% share in 2023 owing to attractive features and pollutant removal capabilities

Based on technology, the filtration segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period

Based on device, the tabletop pitchers device segment held the largest market share of 34.6% in 2023

Based on the device, the under-the-sink filters device segment is anticipated to witness the fastest CAGR during the forecast period

Increasing health awareness and consciousness regarding water-borne illnesses and diseases across the globe is a prominent driving factor of the market growth

Asia-Pacific dominated the point of use water treatment market owing to factors such as increasing disposable income, rising pollution, surge in health awareness, and lack of safe water



