Marlin Spring Developments introduces First Buy

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 -- As a leader in the real estate development industry, Marlin Spring Developments proudly announces the launch of a groundbreaking First-Time Buyers Program aimed at empowering individuals to step into the housing market with greater ease and financial flexibility.



Recognizing the challenges faced by first-time buyers in today's competitive real estate landscape, Marlin Spring Developments has created a comprehensive program that significantly reduces the initial deposit requirements, making homeownership more accessible.

The program offers first-time buyers an opportunity to enter the housing market with a significantly lower overall deposit, easing the financial burden traditionally associated with home purchases. As well, it includes a deposit matching component of 5% of the purchase price by the developer.

The First Buy Program is restricted to first time buyers and gives access to launch plans and pricing often unavailable to the broader public.

"We believe that everyone should have the opportunity to own their first home,” says Erin Millar, CSMO, Marlin Spring Developments. “Our First Buy Program demonstrates our commitment to helping deserving buyers gain entry to the market. We are excited to be a part of our customers' journey towards homeownership."

Prospective homebuyers are encouraged to apply for First Buy at www.marlinspringdevelopments.com and explore eligible projects.

About Marlin Spring Developments

Marlin Spring Developments is an award-winning development company, building low-rise and high-rise communities throughout Toronto and the GTA. Committed to providing homes for Toronto’s rapidly growing and diverse population, the company focuses on delivering exceptional homes with unique and desirable amenities customized to meet their clients’ needs in locations that provide access to transit, greenspace, schools, and conveniences. As the Baz Group of Companies’ dedicated operating company for the development and construction of residential real estate in the Greater Toronto Area, Marlin Spring Developments’ growing portfolio currently consists of approximately 10,000 homes in various stages of development, construction, and completion.

