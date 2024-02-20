Collaboration between Medical Device Companies and Healthcare Institutions is Contributing to the Growth of the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market As per Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Future Market Insights’ latest industry analysis, the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market size is estimated to be around US$ 546.09 million in 2024. It is projected to exhibit a slow-pace CAGR of 2.40% over the forecast period, reaching an estimated market size of US$ 692.25 million in 2034.



Hydrocephalus is a condition characterized by the accumulation of excess cerebrospinal fluid in the brain, and its global prevalence has led to a rise in demand for shunt implants, which are used to regulate cerebrospinal fluid levels in the brain. The global healthcare sector, especially hospitals, clinics, and medical facilities, is increasingly adopting hydrocephalus shunts to offer diagnosis, treatment, and follow-up care to patients.

Hydrocephalus shunts are also increasingly being adopted in rehabilitation centers, providing support and care for hydrocephalus patients who have undergone shunt implantation. Additionally, these shunts are experiencing increasing demand from infants, children, adolescents, and adults diagnosed with hydrocephalus who rely on shunts to manage the condition.

Technological advancements in the medical sector globally have led to the development of safer and more effective shunt devices. Furthermore, collaboration between medical device companies and healthcare institutions has also played a role in promoting market growth for hydrocephalus shunts. Moreover, the expansion of reimbursement policies in developed and developing countries like the United States, India, and the United Kingdom has made hydrocephalus treatment using shunts more accessible.

“There is still little to no awareness about the benefits of hydrocephalus shunts in underdeveloped parts of the world. Companies in the market must develop comprehensive educational programs for healthcare professionals to familiarize them with the features, benefits, and optimal use of hydrocephalus shunts,” opines Sabyasachi Ghosh (Associate Vice President at Future Market Insights, Inc.)

Key Takeaways from the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market Study

The ventriculoperitoneal segment dominates the hydrocephalus shunt market with a market share of 93.45% in 2024.

in 2024. Based on products, the valves segment leads the hydrocephalus shunt industry with a share of 85.24% in 2024.

in 2024. The hydrocephalus shunt market in the United Kingdom is anticipated to grow at a sluggish CAGR of 2.20% through 2034.

through 2034. The hydrocephalus shunt industry in India is estimated to rise at a CAGR of 3.80% through 2034.

through 2034. The hydrocephalus shunt market in China has the potential to increase at a CAGR of 3.50% through 2034.



Competitive Landscape from the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market

The hydrocephalus shunt market is highly competitive, with the presence of both international and domestic players catering to various healthcare facilities such as hospitals, clinics, and rehabilitation centers.

Prominent companies such as Medtronic plc, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., and B. Braun Melsungen AG have established a strong foothold in the market due to their prolonged presence and widespread reach.

Companies in the hydrocephalus shunt market are investing heavily in research and development to develop innovative products that offer better treatment options and improved patient outcomes.

Key players in the market are also expanding their manufacturing facilities and distribution networks to increase production capacity, improve supply chain efficiency, and reduce lead times.

Recent Developments in the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market:

In June 2020, CereVasc secured US$ 43.9 million in series A financing to develop a minimally invasive alternative for hydrocephalus treatment. The startup, founded by neurosurgeons at Tufts Medical Center, aims to simplify a complex brain procedure and has garnered support from venture capital investors.

In July 2023, Cerevasc Inc. formed a partnership with Lianmedical Co. Ltd. to introduce its medical devices for neurological diseases in Asia. Lianmedical is now marketing Cerevasc's eshunt system and related products in mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Macau, which can facilitate percutaneous transvenous transdural access to the central nervous system.

In September 2023, Annalise.ai received FDA clearance and breakthrough device designation for its obstructive hydrocephalus CT scan software. This has expanded its AI-powered triage portfolio, and the tool can now assist radiology professionals in prioritizing patients suspected of obstructive hydrocephalus. The software can identify critical findings on non-contrast brain CT scans, which can help in the timely diagnosis and treatment of the condition.



Top 20 Key Companies in the Hydrocephalus Shunt Market

Medtronic plc

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Sophysa SA

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Spiegelberg GmbH & Co. KG

Cerevasc Inc.

Lianmedical Co. Ltd.

Codman Neuro (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Miethke GmbH & Co. KG

Christoph Miethke GmbH & Co. KG

Natus Medical Incorporated

Möller Medical GmbH

Sophysa Ltd.

NeuroLogica Corp. (a subsidiary of Samsung Electronics)

DePuy Synthes (a Johnson & Johnson company)

Mekanika SAS

Raumedic AG

SOPHYSA USA LLC

Chhabra Neurosurgical Products

Segmentation of Hydrocephalus Shunt Market

By Product:

Hydrocephalus Valves Fixed Pressure Valves Adjustable Pressure Valves

Hydrocephalus Catheters Standard Catheters Antimicrobial Catheters



By Procedure Type:

Ventriculoperitoneal

Ventriculoatrial

Lumboperitoneal

Ventriculopleural

By Age Group:

Pediatric

Adults

By End User:

Hospitals

Specialty Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Rehabilitation Centers

Others



By Region:

North America

Latin America

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Europe





