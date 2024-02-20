Global Synthetic Leather Market Analysis Report 2024-2030: Growing Supply-Demand Gap in Natural Leather Industry Drives Demand for Synthetic or Artificial Leather

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Synthetic Leather Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type (PU, PVC, Bio-based), Application (Footwear, Automotive, Furnishing, Clothing, Wallets Bags & Purses), Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global synthetic leather market is anticipated to reach USD 66.24 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2024 to 2030. Growing awareness among consumers regarding animal exploitation, aided by programs run by organizations such as PETA, has played a major role in increasing the demand for leather alternatives. The growing supply-demand gap in the natural leather industry is also a major factor responsible for manufacturers opting for synthetic or artificial leather.







Furthermore, natural leather is obtained from animals, which has resulted in animal killings. There have been various guidelines and laws established by various countries to protect animal rights. Animal rights laws have become a major hurdle for natural leather manufacturers in several countries.



Manufacturing activities of natural leather, especially tanning, lead to pollution of the nearby surroundings. This is another major reason leading to the shift in preference toward synthetic leather. Stringent environmental laws and government regulations have been influential in promoting the demand for synthetic leather.



India is among the world's top five producers of leather. However, the Central government of India has banned the slaughter of cows for meat and leather, which has adversely affected the leather industry in the country. Most of India's leather and meat industry comprises unorganized players, owing to which a reduction in the annual production from these industries is not feasible to estimate. The market situation has widened the demand-supply gap of genuine leather, which is expected to supplement the India PU market's growth over the forecast period.



Synthetic Leather Market Report Highlights

The automotive application segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period. Synthetic leather is used in several automotive applications such as upholstery, dashboards, headliners, seat belts, airbags, and floor & trunk carpets. It is employed in passenger vehicles, light & commercial vehicles, heavy trucks, and buses & coaches as it is lighter than real leather. Its high elasticity enables passenger comfort in addition to providing resistance against hot & cold temperatures and spillage. The product also increases the durability of automotive interiors and reduces maintenance requirements

The PU synthetic leather segment held the largest market share of 60.8% in 2023. PU leather has good elasticity, resistance to solvents, high tensile strength, and skin abrasion resistance. These properties have been a major help in increasing its market penetration in the automotive, footwear, and furnishing sectors

Asia-Pacific dominated the synthetic leather market. China is the largest market for synthetic leather in Asia-Pacific. It is also among the major consumers of leather in primary application segments such as automotive, furnishing, and clothing. Automotive and footwear industry, which are vital application segments for synthetic leather, are witnessing a rapid growth in the country. China mainly imports synthetic leather from India, Korea, and Italy

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 119 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $38.98 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $66.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.8% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot, 2023

2.2. Segment Snapshot, 2023

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot



Chapter 3. Synthetic Leather Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Global Leather Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Regulatory Framework

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.6. PESTEL Analysis

3.7. East European Geopolitical Implication of the Industry Overview



Chapter 4. Synthetic Leather Market: Type Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

4.1. Synthetic Leather Market: Type Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Polyurethane (PU)

4.3. Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

4.4. Bio-based



Chapter 5. Synthetic Leather Market: Application Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

5.1. Synthetic Leather Market: Application Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Furnishing

5.3. Automotive

5.4. Footwear

5.5. Wallets, Bags & Purses

5.6. Others



Chapter 6. Synthetic Leather Market Regional Outlook Estimates & Forecasts

6.1. Regional Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Synthetic Leather Market: Regional Movement Analysis, 2023 & 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia-Pacific

6.6. Central & South America

6.7. Middle East & Africa



Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company Categorization

7.3. Company Market Share/Position Analysis, 2023

7.4. Company Heat Map Analysis

7.5. Strategy Mapping

7.6. Company Profiles

Kuraray Co., Ltd.

H.R. Polycoats Pvt. Ltd.

Alfatex Italia SRL

Filwel Co., Ltd.

Yantai Wanhua Synthetic Leather Group Co., Ltd.

San Fang Chemical Industry Co., Ltd.

Mayur Uniquoters Limited

Nan Ya Plastics Corporation

Zhejiang Hexin Industry Group Co., Ltd.

Teijin Limited

