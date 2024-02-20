Global Bluetooth Devices Market Analysis Report 2024-2029: Bluetooth Low Energy Transforming Home Automation and Wearable Technology

Dublin, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bluetooth Devices Market (2024 Edition): Analysis By Value and Volume, Device Type, Bluetooth Version (5.0, 4.0), Functionality, By Sales Channel, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Bluetooth Devices market is expected to increase from USD 41.6 billion in 2022 to USD 98.2 billion in 2029. During the forecast period, 2024-2029, the Global Bluetooth Devices Market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 13.2%.

The research report assesses growth indicators, restraints, sales growth and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market's evolution.

The Global Bluetooth Devices market is expected to grow at an extraordinary rate driven by significant expenditures from key players. The market is being driven by the growing need for hands-free communication and audio streaming in cars, the increasing acceptance of smart devices and wireless connectivity solutions, and the increasing desirability of wearable technologies.

The growing need among sectors for connected and energy-efficient devices is one of the main drivers of market growth. The demand for Bluetooth Low Energy in home automation systems has increased due to the smart home trend, while the growth of BLE-enabled wearables has been driven by the growing awareness of health and fitness.



The rapid growth of the global market for Bluetooth devices is mostly due to the rising demand for wireless networks around the world. Bluetooth technology emerges as a dynamic answer as customers and companies together look to save costs and simplify old wired setups. Wearables, smart home appliances, IOT apps, and audio accessories like speakers and headphones are just a few of the uses for Bluetooth devices' seamless wireless connectivity.



Many industries consider Bluetooth technology beneficial because it streamlines connectivity and reduces complexity. Bluetooth devices improve productivity in business environments by facilitating effective communication and collaboration. Additionally, the ease of Bluetooth audio solutions is driving a boom in demand in the consumer electronics sector.



Modern wireless technologies that allow faster data transfers and reduced latency, such as Wi-Fi 6 and 5G, are beginning to expand into applications that were previously linked to Bluetooth. Bluetooth's market share may be restricted in particular applications by alternatives that perform better in situations requiring high-speed communication or widespread device connectivity.

Furthermore, Zigbee and Z-Wave, two specialized wireless protocols, have been established in home automation and Internet of Things applications, challenging Bluetooth's domination in these fields where dependable communication, low power consumption, and mesh networking are essential.



As companies adopt wireless protocols customized to specific uses and investigate new technologies such as Ultra-Wideband (UWB) for accurate spatial awareness, Bluetooth needs to display its adaptability and sustain its competitive advantage in a wide range of applications.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 300 Forecast Period 2024 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $52.93 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $98.24 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 13.1% Regions Covered Global





Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Bluetooth Devices Market

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Top 5 wearable device companies by shipment volume

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Bluetooth Low Energy IC Market Share

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Major BLE SoC Supplier

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Dashboard

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Market Value Assessment, 2019-2029 (USD Billion)

Global Bluetooth Devices Market: Market Volume Assessment, 2019-2029 (in Million Units)

Average Price Analysis of Bluetooth Device Globally

Impact of COVID-19 on Bluetooth Devices Market

Global Bluetooth Devices Market Segmentation: By Device Type Global Bluetooth Devices Market, By Device Type Overview Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Wearables, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Headphone, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Speaker, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By PC Peripherals & Accessories, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Other Devices, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Bluetooth Devices Market Segmentation: By Version Global Bluetooth Devices Market, By Version Overview Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Bluetooth 5.0, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Bluetooth 4.0, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Bluetooth Devices Market Segmentation: By Functionality Global Bluetooth Devices Market, By Functionality Overview Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Audio Streaming, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Data Transfer, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Location Services, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Device Networks, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)

Global Bluetooth Devices Market Segmentation: By Sales Channel Global Bluetooth Devices Market, By Sales Channel Overview Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Online, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR) Global Bluetooth Devices Market Size, By Offline, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Billion & CAGR)



Competitive Positioning

Companies' Product Positioning

Market Position Matrix

Market Share Analysis of Bluetooth Devices Market

Company Profiles

Apple, Inc.

Logitech International S.A.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Dell Technologies Inc.

Sony Group Corp.

GN Store Nord A/S

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Xiaomi Corporation

Sennheiser Electronic GmbH and Co. KG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r8w387

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment