NB Tech Acquisitions Corp. Announces Leadership Changes

Newport Beach, CA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- – NB Tech Acquisitions Corp. announces the return of Eric Liboiron in his capacity as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). This leadership reinstatement follows the recent departures of Richard O'Connor and Jacob Crocker. This decision aligns with the company's commitment to its strategic goals and adherence to its core corporate values.



The company is in the process of seeking qualified candidates to fill these key positions. During this transition, our experienced senior management team will oversee day-to-day operations to ensure ongoing operational excellence and business continuity.NB Tech Acquisitions Corp. will provide further updates regarding these leadership appointments as they become available.



