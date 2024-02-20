ES&S PowerProfile First Approved Voter Registration System in New NYSBOE Review Process

Omaha, NE, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is pleased to announce the approval of PowerProfile®, a fully integrated voter registration and election management solution, by the New York State Board of Elections (NYSBOE). This approval is the first of its kind for vendor-hosted voter registration systems in the State of New York. It comes after a thorough evaluation process by state authorities, ensuring that the system meets the highest standards of security, reliability and functionality for the jurisdictions of New York.

“This approval is a huge milestone for PowerProfile in New York,” said Brenden O’Brien, ES&S product manager for voter registration systems. “The state set forth a rigorous testing schedule and security review, and PowerProfile met and exceeded standards across the board. It’s a testament to the development and redesign of this system from the ground up, and we’re excited to bring it to counties in New York.”

PowerProfile is a comprehensive solution designed to streamline the voter registration and elections management process. It allows jurisdictions to manage key elections information from the same interface and central database maximizing both efficiency and accuracy. PowerProfile enables election officials to perform multiple functions including registering voters, checking eligibility, preparing for absentee and early voting, managing election workers, creating paper and electronic pollbook rosters, and maintaining voter records using a single software solution.

Additional key features of the PowerProfile Voter Registration System include:

Real-Time Updates: The system supports real-time updates to voter records, allowing election officials to quickly process registration changes and updates.

The system supports real-time updates to voter records, allowing election officials to quickly process registration changes and updates. Customizable Reporting: Robust reporting capabilities provide election officials with valuable insights into voter registration trends, demographics, and voter turnout, facilitating data-driven decision-making.

Robust reporting capabilities provide election officials with valuable insights into voter registration trends, demographics, and voter turnout, facilitating data-driven decision-making. Security Enhancements: PowerProfile can be hosted within the ES&S Empower hosting solution, which was built exclusively to house critical applications. Built-in security features, such as role-based access controls and data encryption, help safeguard voter information and protect against unauthorized access or tampering.

“PowerProfile is just one in a suite of products that provides a fully integrated election experience for states, election officials and voters,” said Beth Lantry, ES&S Senior Vice President of Product Development. “ES&S is the only supplier to offer a truly end-to-end election system, including voter registration, electronic pollbooks and tabulation. We’re tremendously proud of this accomplishment in New York as we work to continue enhancing the voting experience in New York and across the U.S.”

ABOUT ES&S: Election Systems & Software (ES&S) is the nation’s leading voting systems manufacturer. For more than 40 years, ES&S has been supporting elections by creating and providing secure, accurate and accessible voting equipment to jurisdictions across the country. Learn more about ES&S at www.essvote.com and on Facebook at facebook.com/essvote.

