SBA Announces Funding Competition to Organizations Providing Entrepreneurship Training to Women Veterans

WASHINGTON, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S. Small Business Administration today announced that non-profit organizations and private sector firms are now eligible to compete for funding of up to $300,000 to deliver entrepreneurship training to women veterans. The application period begins today and continues through March 21, 2024.



Up to six grantees will be awarded $300,000 in total funding to participate in the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program (SB-OVWV-24-001) with grants from the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. Awards will be made for a base project period of 12 months, with three option periods of 12 months each. These funds will be used to educate women veterans who intend to pursue or are already engaged in business ownership.



“With more than two million women veterans living in the U.S. today and over 12 million businesses owned by women, there is an incredible need for more advocates and resources tailored to women veteran entrepreneurs,” said Timothy Green, acting associate administrator for the SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development. “Through our Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program, we are providing grants that train and empower women veterans as they take their next step with their business – whether that is taking the leap to open their doors or exploring new ways to grow what they’ve successfully built.”

In Fiscal Year 2023, over 9,500 participants worked with the Women Veteran Training Program grantees to start or grow a business.

Kristen Wright, military spouse and owner of Kristen Wright Strategic Communications LLC based in Tulsa, Oklahoma, realized she was overwhelmed with how to apply and compete for government contracts. She sought out support from a resource provider to help her get started. Kristen connected with ONABEN, an SBA Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training program grantee, by participating in “Beyond the Boots,” a program specifically geared toward the needs of the military community. Kristen received guidance and attended SBA-led speaker session to help her understand the federal contracting opportunities available to her. The support she received through ONABEN has given Kristen the ability to grow her military spouse- and woman-owned business and compete in the federal marketplace.





Eligible organizations must submit applications for the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program (SB-OVWV-24-001) funding opportunity by 11:59 p.m. ET on March 21, 2024, through grants.gov. Search for opportunity number SB-OVWV-24-001. Applications not submitted via grants.gov or after the stipulated deadline will not be evaluated.

The SBA’s Office of Veterans Business Development will host a conference call on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 2 p.m. ET to answer questions related to the Women Veteran Entrepreneurship Training Program grant announcement. Please submit any questions to Jerry Godwin at jerry.godwin@sba.gov no later than Friday, Feb. 23 at 4 p.m. ET. To join the call, please use the following information:

Join through Microsoft Teams at this link Meeting ID: 287 257 338 930 Passcode: d2Wnux

Or join by phone: 202-765-1264; Access code: 992 017 738#

Information, including a transcript of the conference call once it is available, will be posted on grants.gov and sba.gov.

