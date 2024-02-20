Eco Bright Future Meets with Sri Lankan Government Officials to Discuss the Implementation of Blockchain Technology and Tokenization of Real-world Assets

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eco Bright Future, Inc. (OTC: EBFI) announces that its subsidiary United Heritage Group, represented by Alexander Borodich, Founder of Universa Blockchain, has completed several meetings with Sri Lankan Government officials to evaluate the current needs in blockchain technology and tokenization of real-world assets during a visit to Colombo this week.



The meeting discussed the tokenization process of real-world assets backed by physical assets in Sri Lanka. Sri Lankan government representatives emphasized the necessity of immediate future tokenization of assets and expressed the importance of paying attention to legal monitoring of the system by appropriate regulators. The officials welcomed the Company in launching digital financial products for the Sri Lankan market. The Company will start in Sri Lanka by focusing on tokenizing primary commodities, emphasizing that tokenized Ceylon Tea, cinnamon, and gemstones can generate additional revenue streams for the country.

During the meeting with Xiong Hongfeng, the Managing Director of the Port City of Colombo , they discussed that Universa will set up the fintech company in the Port City of Colombo's Special Economic Zone to apply for the Business of Strategic Importance status from the Government. This fintech entity would become a strategic partner to equip the Digital International Financial Centre with all the innovative technologies and resources required to commence digital asset operations later this year.

Universa Blockchain will be one of the first digital asset tokenization operators not only for Sri Lanka but also for all neighboring countries in the Southeast Asian region.

Alexander Borodich, Founder of Universa Blockchain, said, "We are ready to create Digital Assets Operations here in Sri Lanka and to provide virtualization of various real-world assets to the Government and large export/import companies to expand this operation to the next level of digital trade."

Tomaz Strgar, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of Eco Bright Future, commented, "We see the Company entering the market in Sri Lanka through Universa Blockchain as one of the major milestones for EBFI in achieving its goals in Southeast Asia."

Universa Blockchain offers a robust platform and protocol designed to address the evolving needs of modern enterprises.

United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable, and Eco Bright Future are introducing the evolution of modern blockchain technology that governments and large corporations choose worldwide.

About United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital:

United Heritage, Sociedad Anonima De Capital Variable, is introducing the evolution of modern blockchain technology that governments and large corporations worldwide chose. Universa Blockchain is the platform and the protocol intended for decentralized storage of the trust/validity for modifiable smart contracts, focused on real-world businesses and digitizing/tokenizing the business processes with minimum interference to the established existing infrastructure. This unique model helps each part of the ecosystem grow through robust but simple-to-use technology platforms.

CAPTION: From Left: Xiong Hongfeng, Managing Director of the Port City of Colombo, Alexander Borodich, Founder and CEO of Universa Blockchain and Niranga Indrajith Hettiarachchi, Local Representative of United Heritage Group and Universa Blockchain.

