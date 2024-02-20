Investigation of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (RAPT) Announced by Holzer & Holzer, LLC

ATLANTA, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Holzer & Holzer, LLC is investigating whether RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (“RAPT Therapeutics,” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAPT) complied with federal securities laws. On February 20, 2024, the Company “announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has verbally notified the company that a clinical hold has been placed on the [C]ompany’s Phase 2b trial of zelnecirnon (RPT193) in atopic dermatitis and its Phase 2a trial in asthma. The company expects to receive a formal clinical hold letter from the FDA.” Following this news, the Company’s stock price declined.



If you purchased RAPT Therapeutics stock and suffered a loss on that investment, you are encouraged to contact Corey Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com or Joshua Karr, Esq. at jkarr@holzerlaw.com , call our toll-free number at (888) 508-6832, or visit our website at https://holzerlaw.com/case/rapt-therapeutics/ discuss your legal rights.