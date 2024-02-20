Westhaven Announces $2,300,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V: WHN) is pleased to announce that it has arranged to issue, on a non-brokered private placement basis, up to 10,000,000 million flow-through (FT) common shares of the Company at a price of $0.23 per FT share for gross proceeds of up to $2,300,000.



The gross proceeds from the Offering will be used to incur “Canadian exploration expenses” (within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada)) related to Westhaven’s projects in British Columbia, Canada. The Company will renounce these expenses to the purchasers with an effective date of no later than December 31, 2024.

Existing directors and officers of Westhaven may choose to participate in the private placement. Participation of insiders of the company in the private placement constitutes a related-party transaction as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101. Because the Company's shares trade only on the TSX Venture Exchange, the issuance of securities is exempt from the formal valuation requirements of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The private placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval. Westhaven may pay finders' fees to eligible finders, as permitted by applicable securities laws and the rules of the TSX-V. All securities issued in the Offering are subject to a four-month hold period, during which time the securities may not be traded.

