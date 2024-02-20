Explore the Coolest Art Experiences Along Hong Kong’s Victoria Harbour This Spring

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It’s that time of year again! Hong Kong is gearing up to host an array of creative experiences this spring. From a mesmerizing new teamLab installation to much-anticipated annual events like Art Basel Hong Kong, travellers will be immersed in art on the banks of Victoria Harbour.

Dazzling New Experiences to Explore

1) Art@Harbour 2024: teamLab “Continuous”

Kick-start your artsy adventure with teamLab’s groundbreaking “Continuous” installation on Central Harbourfront. Part of the Leisure and Cultural Services Department’s (LCSD) Art@Harbour 2024 (March 25 March-June 2), hundreds of glowing egg-shaped structures come alive with ever-changing colours and sounds, responding to visitors' interactions.

2) WestK FunFest: “Ephemeral”

Next, admire digital art facades illuminating the Tsim Sha Tsui promenade, then continue the evening at WestK FunFest (March 16-April 7), where an award-winning, large-scale immersive art installation features a world of giant, vibrant inflatable “bubble-tecture”.

3) ComplexCon Hong Kong

A must for pop culture lovers, ComplexCon Hong Kong (March 22-24) will also be in town. The expertly curated festival features the world's most influential brands and artists, creating an unforgettable experience that blends fashion, sneakers, art, food, music, inspiration, and more. It will be making its international debut at the AsiaWorld Expo, just minutes away from Hong Kong International Airport.

Landmark Art Events Return

1) Art Basel Hong Kong

A cornerstone of art season, Art Basel Hong Kong needs no introduction. Taking place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from March 28-30, the prestigious art fair will return with more than 240 world-class galleries and 16 large-scale installations.

2) Art Central

Returning to Central Harbourfront after four years, Art Central (March 27-31) will again showcase boundary-pushing contemporary art from the region’s most forward-thinking galleries and a new sector, “Neo,” devoted to first-time exhibitors.

3) Hong Kong Palace Museum & M+

Love the classics? In West Kowloon Cultural District, one of the harbour’s most excellent districts, see masterpieces from London’s National Gallery at the Hong Kong Palace Museum’s “ Botticelli to Van Gogh” exhibition (through April 11), then pop over to M+ for the impressive “Noir & Blanc” exhibition on black-and-white photography (opening on March 16).

Meanwhile, Arts in Hong Kong Harbour Tour , arranged by the Hong Kong Tourism Board, will offer front-row seats to the artistic wonders along the sea. More details to follow on discoverhongkong.com .

Can’t visit this spring? Not to worry. As Asia’s leading art destination, Hong Kong offers exciting creative experiences all year. Book your trip to Hong Kong, where diverse art experiences await!

