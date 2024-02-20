Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. Announces Participation in Upcoming Institutional Investor Conferences

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) (“RHP”), a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in group-oriented, upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences, announced today its participation in two upcoming institutional investor conferences.



Citi 2024 Global Property CEO Conference

Colin Reed, Executive Chairman, and Mark Fioravanti, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a company roundtable presentation led by a Citi research analyst on Tuesday, March 5, at 2:55 p.m. ET.

Raymond James & Associates’ 45th Annual Institutional Investors Conference

Jennifer Hutcheson, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, will present the Company’s recent financial performance and business strategy on Wednesday, March 6, at 9:50 a.m. ET. Sarah Martin, Vice President of Investor Relations, will also be in attendance.

The presentations will be webcasted and can be accessed on Ryman Hospitality Properties’ website at www.rymanhp.com . To listen to the webcast, please visit the investor relations section of the website at least 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the scheduled presentation to register, download, and install necessary multimedia streaming software. For those who cannot listen to the live broadcast, a replay will be available after the presentation and will run for one year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company’s holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space. The Company also owns the JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa as well as two ancillary hotels adjacent to our Gaylord Hotels properties. The Company’s hotel portfolio is managed by Marriott International and includes a combined total of 11,414 rooms as well as more than 3 million square feet of total indoor and outdoor meeting space in top convention and leisure destinations across the country. RHP also owns a 70% controlling ownership interest in Opry Entertainment Group (OEG), which is composed of entities owning a growing collection of iconic and emerging country music brands, including the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, WSM 650 AM, Ole Red, Nashville-area attractions, and Block 21, a mixed-use entertainment, lodging, office and retail complex, including the W Austin Hotel and the ACL Live at the Moody Theater, located in downtown Austin, Texas. RHP operates OEG as its Entertainment segment in a taxable REIT subsidiary, and its results are consolidated in the Company’s financial results.