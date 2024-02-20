SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims on Behalf of Investors of Catalent, Inc. - CTLT

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Catalent, Inc. (“Catalent” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: CTLT). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Catalent and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On February 5, 2024, Catalent announced that it had agreed to be sold to Novo Holdings for $63.50 per share in cash. Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of the Novo Group companies (including Novo Nordisk), and Catalent is one of Novo Nordisk's main manufacturing partners for the popular weight-loss drug Wegovy. As part of the transaction, Novo Nordisk will acquire three Catalent manufacturing facilities, including a plant located in Bloomington, Indiana. Then, on February 6, 2024, Bloomberg published an article reporting that the Indiana factory to be acquired by Novo Nordisk was not in compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) safety and quality standards. Citing an FDA report obtained via a Freedom of Information request, Bloomberg reported that FDA inspectors visited the Indiana factory in October and November and documented multiple instances of workers failing to ensure the quality and purity of drugs produced there. According to Bloomberg, the FDA also noted that a “pest” had been found somewhere on a manufacturing line handling syringes in June.

On this news, Catalent’s stock price fell $3.32 per share, or 5.55%, over the following two trading sessions, to close at $56.50 per share on February 7, 2024.

