Universal Security Instruments Reports Third-Quarter Results

OWINGS MILLS, Md., Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSE AMEX: UUU) today announced results for its fiscal third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023.



For the three months ended December 31, 2023, sales decreased 19.2% to $4,654,978 compared to sales of $5,758,661 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $102,176, or $0.04 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $341,312 or $0.15 per basic and diluted share for the same period last year.

For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, sales decreased 7.3% to $15,071,204 versus $16,251,106 for the same period last year. The Company reported net income of $80,881, or $0.03 per basic and diluted share, compared to net income of $435,776 or $0.19, per basic and diluted share for the corresponding 2022 period.

“The primary reason for the sales decreases during the three and nine-month periods ended December 31, 2023, was supply chain difficulties in getting sufficient product to cover orders during our third fiscal quarter.” said Harvey Grossblatt - President and CEO.



UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC. is a U.S.-based manufacturer and distributor of safety and security devices. Founded in 1969, the Company has an over 55-year heritage of developing innovative and easy-to-install products, including smoke, fire and carbon monoxide alarms. For more information on Universal Security Instruments, visit our website at www.universalsecurity.com .

"Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain matters discussed in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws that inherently include certain risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including, among other items, currency fluctuations, the impact of current and future laws and governmental regulations affecting us and other factors which may be identified from time to time in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings and other public announcements. We do not undertake and specifically disclaim any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such statements. We will revise our outlook from time to time and frequently will not disclose such revisions publicly.





UNIVERSAL SECURITY INSTRUMENTS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(UNAUDITED) Three Months Ended December 31, 2023 2022 Sales $ 4,654,978 $ 5,758,661 Net income 102,176 341,312 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted

$ 0.04 $ 0.15 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887









Nine Months Ended December 31, 2023 2021 Sales $ 15,071,204 $ 16,251,106 Net income 80,881 435,776 Earnings per share: Basic and diluted $ 0.03 $ 0.19 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:

Basic and diluted 2,312,887 2,312,887









CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED) ASSETS Dec. 31, 2023 Dec. 31, 2022 Cash

$

39,178

$

200,155

Accounts receivable and amount due from factor 3,353,127 3,991,415 Inventory 4,880,508 4,437,580 Prepaid expense 399,318 313,277 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

8,672,131 8,942,427 PROPERTY, EQUIPMENT AND INTANGIBLE ASSETS–NET 231,823 395,278 OTHER ASSETS - 4,000 TOTAL ASSETS $ 8,903,954 $ 9,341,705 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Line of credit – factor

$

1,121,064 $

2,471,236

Note payable – Eyston Company Ltd. -

181,440 Short-term portion of operating lease liability 156,851 149,408 Accounts payable 1,878,990 1,061,517 Accrued liabilities 254,062 193,783 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

3,410,967

4,057,384

LONG TERM PORTION OF OPERATING LEASE LIABILITY 53,289 210,139 TOTAL LONG-TERM LIABILITIES 53,289 210,139 COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES

- - SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Common stock, $.01 par value per share; authorized 20,000,000 shares; issued and outstanding 2,312,887 at December 31, 2023 and 2022 23,129 23,129 Additional paid-in capital 12,885,841 12,885,841 Accumulated Deficit (7,469,272 ) (7,834,788 ) TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY 5,439,698 5,074,182 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 8,903,954 $ 9,341,705



