Lilium partners with Star Charge to develop best-in-class charging system for eVTOL operations

SINGAPORE and MUNICH, Germany, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V (Nasdaq: LILM), the developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has partnered with Star Charge, global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, to develop, customize, and provide charging systems for its Lilium Jets. Today, at the Singapore Airshow, the companies announced that Lilium placed a first order of 120 chargers for its ground and flight testing aircraft, as well as for its aircraft maintenance and delivery center activities. Lilium will also provide charging stations to its customers investing into vertiports.

Lilium previously announced its adoption of the Combined Charging System (CCS) standard for rapid charging. Star Charge’s customized, fast-charging system will be fully compatible with the Lilium Jets and other eVTOLs compatible with CCS. The chargers will feature an extra-long liquid cooled charging cable for high-performance charging, suitable for varied landing infrastructure.

By using Star Charge’s CCS chargers, Lilium expects to reduce charging times significantly, in comparison to other chargers without liquid cooled charging cables. Reduced charging times will support reduced turnaround times between flights and provide higher utilization of the Lilium Jet.

“We are grateful to have received the first order of CCS chargers by a leading eVTOL manufacturer and look forward to commencing deliveries this year,” said Star Charge Europe CEO, Ji Cheng. “We look forward to partnering with Lilium to power the next generation of mobility, offering greater time-saving benefits to passengers while considerably reducing the environmental impact of travel.”

“Our partnership with Star Charge will support the Lilium Jet´s development and certification along with our customers’ ground infrastructure development. Its high performance and liquid cooled charging cable is a unique feature and Star Charge´s proven expertise in charging infrastructure is crucial for regional air mobility,” said Lilium CCO, Sebastien Borel.

Lilium began production of the Lilium Jet in late 2023, following its Design Organization Approval by EASA. As Lilium expects to enter into service in 2026 and as its global fleet size grows, Lilium expects material profit contribution in recurring revenue from its Aftermarket Service Business, including electrical chargers.

About Lilium

Lilium (NASDAQ: LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, designed to offer leading capacity, low noise, and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology, and infrastructure leaders, and with announced sales and indications of interest in Europe, the United States, China, Brazil, the UK, the United Arab Emirates, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, Lilium’s 950+ strong team includes approximately 500 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Star Charge

Star Charge, a global leader in electric vehicle charging infrastructure and microgrid solutions, operates in 20 countries with manufacturing facilities in USA, Vietnam, and China. To contribute to the energy transition towards a more sustainable future, Star Charge focuses on evolving solutions through innovative technology in the e-mobility sector, aiming to build a mobile and efficient energy network.

