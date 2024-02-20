Contact Adhesives Market Growing Demand from Automotive and Construction Industries Propels Growth with anticipated CAGR of 7.40% in the coming years to exceed USD 12.9 Billion by 2034 – By PMI

Covina, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the recent research study, the Contact Adhesives Market size was valued at about USD 6.8 Billion in 2024 and expected to grow at CAGR of 7.40% to extend a value of USD 12.9 Billion by 2034.”

What is Contact Adhesives?

Market Overview:

Contact adhesives, also known as contact cement, are types of adhesives that form strong bonds when the adhesive on one surface comes into contact with the adhesive on another surface. Unlike other adhesives that require clamping or pressure to bond, contact adhesives create an immediate bond upon contact between the adhesive-coated surfaces.

Some key characteristics and features of contact adhesives:

Instant Bonding: Contact adhesives bond quickly upon contact between the adhesive-coated surfaces. This instant bonding capability makes them suitable for applications where immediate adhesion is required.

Contact adhesives bond quickly upon contact between the adhesive-coated surfaces. This instant bonding capability makes them suitable for applications where immediate adhesion is required. High Initial Strength : Contact adhesives typically have high initial strength, allowing them to create strong bonds between a wide range of materials, including wood, laminate, metal, rubber, fabric, and plastics.

: Contact adhesives typically have high initial strength, allowing them to create strong bonds between a wide range of materials, including wood, laminate, metal, rubber, fabric, and plastics. Flexible Bond : Contact adhesives create flexible bonds that can withstand movement, vibration, and expansion and contraction of materials. This flexibility makes them suitable for applications where joints or surfaces may experience stress or movement.

: Contact adhesives create flexible bonds that can withstand movement, vibration, and expansion and contraction of materials. This flexibility makes them suitable for applications where joints or surfaces may experience stress or movement. Heat Resistance: Many contact adhesives exhibit good heat resistance once the bond has fully cured.

Many contact adhesives exhibit good heat resistance once the bond has fully cured. Water Resistance: Some contact adhesives offer water resistance once the bond has fully cured. This water resistance makes them suitable for use in environments where exposure to moisture or humidity is a concern.

Some contact adhesives offer water resistance once the bond has fully cured. This water resistance makes them suitable for use in environments where exposure to moisture or humidity is a concern. Solvent-Based or Water-Based Formulations: Contact adhesives are available in both solvent-based and water-based formulations. Solvent-based contact adhesives typically offer stronger bonds and faster drying times but may release volatile organic compounds (VOCs).

Top Leading Players in Contact Adhesives Market:

Henkel Ltd.

3M Inc.

Bostik Inc.

Jubilant Industries Ltd.

B. Fuller

Illinois Tool Works Ltd.

Sika Inc.

Pidilite Industries

Royal Adhesives & Sealants

Huntsman International

Market Dynamics:

Driving Factors:

One of the primary drivers of contact adhesives is their ability to create strong and durable bonds between a wide range of materials, including wood, metal, plastic, rubber and fabric. This strong bonding property makes them suitable for various applications in industries such as woodworking, construction, automotive, and manufacturing.

Contact adhesives offer fast bonding upon contact between adhesive-coated surfaces, making them suitable for applications where immediate adhesion is required.

Contact adhesives create flexible bonds that can withstand movement, vibration, and temperature fluctuations.

Contact adhesives are easy to apply using methods such as brushing, rolling, or spraying onto the surfaces being bonded. Their ease of application and ability to conform to complex shapes and contours make them preferred choices for many manufacturing and assembly processes.

Many contact adhesives exhibit good heat and water resistance once the bond has fully cured.

Restrain Factors:

Compatibility and Surface Preparation

Limited Shelf Life and Curing Time

Emerging Trends and Opportunities in Contact Adhesives Market:

The development of low-VOC and ultra-low-VOC contact adhesives is gaining momentum in response to regulatory restrictions and consumer preferences for safer and healthier products.

There is a growing demand for high-performance specialty contact adhesives tailored to specific industries and applications, such as automotive, aerospace, electronics, construction, and medical devices.

Technological innovations in adhesive application methods, equipment, and automation systems are driving efficiency, precision, and productivity in contact adhesive bonding processes.

Manufacturers are offering customized formulations and adhesive solutions tailored to the unique requirements and specifications of customers and end-users.

Collaboration between adhesive manufacturers, raw material suppliers, end-users, research institutions, and industry stakeholders fosters innovation, knowledge sharing, and technology transfer in the contact adhesives market.

Challenges of Contact Adhesives Market:

Compliance with environmental regulations and safety standards presents a significant challenge for contact adhesive manufacturers. Regulations governing volatile organic compound (VOC) emissions, hazardous chemicals, and workplace safety require manufacturers to reformulate products, invest in emission control technologies, and adhere to stringent regulatory requirements, increasing production costs and operational complexities.

Contact adhesives contain volatile solvents and chemicals that pose health and safety risks to workers, consumers, and the environment.

Solvent-based contact adhesives release volatile organic compounds (VOCs) into the atmosphere during application, curing, and drying processes. VOC emissions contribute to air pollution, smog formation, and environmental degradation, posing risks to human health and ecosystems.

Detailed Segmentation:

Contact Adhesives Market, By Resign Type:

Neoprene Polyurethane Acrylic SBC



Contact Adhesives Market, By Technology:

Water-based Solvent-based



Contact Adhesives Market, By End Use Industry:

Automotive Woodworking Construction Leather & footwear



Contact Adhesives Market, By Region:

North America U.S. Canada Europe Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



Regional Analysis:

Regional insights highlight the diverse market dynamics, regulatory landscapes, and growth drivers shaping the Contact Adhesives Market across different geographic areas. Understanding regional nuances and market trends is essential for stakeholders to capitalize on emerging opportunities and drive market expansion in the Contact Adhesives sector.

North America is estimated to witness a huge market growth as contact adhesives find extensive applications across various industries in North America, including automotive, construction, woodworking, aerospace, electronics, packaging, furniture and consumer goods. These adhesives are used for bonding substrates such as wood, metal, plastic, rubber, fabric, foam and composite materials in a wide range of manufacturing and assembly processes.

Report scope:

Attribute Details Market Size 2024 US$ 6.8 Billion Projected Market Size 2034 US$ 12.9 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 7.40% Base year for estimation 2023 Forecast period 2024 – 2034 Market representation Revenue in USD Billion & CAGR from 2024 to 2034 Market Segmentation By Resign Type – Neoprene, Polyurethane, Acrylic, and SBC



By Technology – Water-based and Solvent-based



By End Use Industry – Automotive, Woodworking, Construction, and Leather & footwear Regional scope North America - U.S., Canada



Europe - UK, Germany, Spain, France, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific - Japan, India, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific



Latin America - Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America



Middle East & Africa - South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Rest of Middle East & Africa Report coverage Revenue forecast, company share, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Key highlights of the Contact Adhesives Market:

Contact adhesives are versatile bonding solutions used across diverse industries and applications. They are employed in automotive manufacturing, construction, woodworking, electronics assembly, packaging, furniture production, footwear manufacturing, and healthcare, among others.

Contact adhesives offer immediate bonding upon contact between adhesive-coated surfaces, providing fast assembly and production turnaround times.

Contact adhesives create strong and durable bonds that withstand mechanical stress, temperature variations, moisture exposure, and environmental factors.

Contact adhesives offer flexibility and adaptability in bonding irregular shapes, uneven surfaces, and dissimilar materials.

Contact adhesives are easy to apply using methods such as brushing, rolling, or spraying onto the bonding surfaces.

Many contact adhesives exhibit excellent temperature resistance and chemical resistance once the bond has fully cured.

