FOCUS FINANCIAL SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against Focus Financial Partners Inc. - FOCS

NEW ORLEANS, Feb. 20, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC (“KSF”) and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until March 4, 2024 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NasdaqGS: FOCS), if they (1) sold shares of Focus Financial common stock from February 27, 2023 through the closing of the “take-private” acquisition of Focus Financial by Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC (“CD&R”) on August 31, 2023 (the “Merger”), including investors who sold their shares of Focus Financial common stock into the Merger, and (2) all persons or entities that held Focus Financial common stock on the June 9, 2023 record date for the Merger who were entitled to vote on the Merger. This action is pending in the United States District Court for the District of Delaware.



What You May Do

If you sold or held shares of Focus Financial as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-focs/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by March 4, 2024 .

About the Lawsuit

Focus Financial and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information leading up to the Merger by, among other things, omitting that they failed to adequately solicit potential strategic acquirors and misrepresenting the nature and scope of the negotiating process, violating federal securities laws.

On February 27, 2023, the Company announced it had entered into a merger agreement to be acquired by private equity firm, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC for $53.00 per share (the “Merger”). The stockholder vote on the Merger was held on July 14, 2023, and the transaction was completed on August 31, 2023.

The case is AltShares Event-Driven ETF v. Focus Financial Partners, Inc., No. 23-cv-01466.

