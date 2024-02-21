Cement Market to Surpass USD 641.9 Billion by 2033, with 4.7% CAGR | Marketresearch.biz Report

New York, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Cement Market, valued at USD 410.2 billion in 2023 and set to reach USD 641.9 billion by 2033 with a 4.7% CAGR, plays a vital role in global construction and infrastructure development.

Driven by urbanization, infrastructure investment, and technological advancements, the market is crucial for sustainable urbanization amid surging populations and expanding economies. However, it faces challenges due to its significant carbon dioxide emissions, constituting approximately 7% of the global total. Despite efficiency and emission reduction efforts, achieving carbon neutrality remains a formidable task.

Data from the US Geological Survey highlights the enormity of the challenge, with US cement production reaching 92 million metric tons in 2021. Leading states like Texas, Missouri, California, and Florida shape the industry's trajectory, emphasizing the urgent need for transformative action to address environmental concerns.

Looking forward, global cement demand is expected to skyrocket from 4.2 billion metric tons to 6.2 billion metric tons by 2050, presenting both opportunities and challenges. Embracing sustainable innovations, including green cement formulations and carbon capture technologies, is crucial for navigating the industry's transition towards a low-carbon future. Industry stakeholders must stay informed on market trends, regulations, and innovation imperatives to capitalize on emerging opportunities effectively and address pressing environmental challenges.

Key Takeaways

Portland cement leads the product market segment due to its versatility, strength, and widespread application in various construction activities, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects.

Driving Factors

Making residential construction drive market growth

The surge in demand for affordable housing is driving the market. For example, the United States reported significant housing activities in November 2023, including numerous building permits and housing starts. Moreover, the ASEAN region's construction sector, encompassing ten countries, displays a potential worth $250 billion, with growth rates outpacing global averages. The substantial growth observed in the residential construction sector serves as a pivotal catalyst for the cement market, underscoring its critical function within the worldwide housing industry.

More Investments by the government propel market expansion

In the U.S., the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law earmarks $1.2 trillion for comprehensive infrastructure projects, significantly impacting cement demand. Moreover, direct federal spending on infrastructure was substantial in 2022, complemented by a five-year plan involving $550 billion in transfers. This government investment in infrastructure underscores the integral role of cement in national development projects, enhancing its market demand and signaling sustained growth in the sector.

Restraining Factors

Saturation of the market in developing countries hinders market expansion.

Developing markets like the US, Europe, and Japan have witnessed that market growth has been hindered due to market saturation and overcapacity. These regions, which have been featured by well-established infrastructure and a decelerated pace of construction growth, confront challenges of excess capacity. For years, Chinese cement manufacturers have grappled with surplus production capabilities, which has led to intense competition, price wars, and diminished profitability. This saturation in key markets poses a significant barrier to the expansion of the global cement industry.

Growth Opportunities

Green cements deliver sustainable growth chances.

Cement production is known for its substantial carbon footprint, spurring innovation in eco-friendly cement technologies. Green cement presents a significant growth opportunity within the cement market, particularly due to the increasing emphasis on environmental sustainability. The Global Cement and Concrete Association's Green Cement Technology Tracker highlights this trend by monitoring global investments in low-carbon cement technologies, especially in carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects. These developments offer cement companies an opportunity to capture market share from eco-conscious developers, aligning with global decarbonization efforts and evolving regulatory landscapes.

Report Attribute Details Market Value (2023) US$ 410.2 Billion Market Size (2033) US$ 641.9 Billion CAGR (from 2024 to 2033) 4.7% from 2024 to 2033 Asia Pacific Region Revenue Share 37.5% Historic Period 2016 to 2023 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 to 2033

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific commands a significant 37.5% market share in the cement industry, propelled by rapid urbanization, extensive infrastructure development, and increasing housing needs. China and India, with massive construction projects and urban expansion, play pivotal roles in this dominance. The region's market dynamics are shaped by vast construction activities, government initiatives, and the availability of raw materials. In contrast, North America focuses on technological innovation and sustainable practices, with a resurgence in construction activities driving market growth. Europe's cement market prioritizes sustainability, adhering to stringent environmental regulations, adopting alternative fuels, and emphasizing energy-efficient production methods, while well-established infrastructure and structure renovations sustain continuous cement demand.

Segment Analysis

By product type, Portland cement leads the market segment due to its versatility, strength, and widespread application in various construction activities, including residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Its fundamental role in the construction industry is driven by its suitability for a wide range of climatic conditions and its compatibility with various additives and aggregates, making it a universal choice for construction. The sheer volume of construction activities relying on Portland Cement for structural integrity and durability underpins its dominant market position.

By application type, the residential sector leads the market segment due to its population growth, and urbanization drives this segment's dominance. Residential construction relies heavily on cement for various purposes, from foundations to walls and finishing. The demand in this sector is also fueled by the renovation and remodeling activities in existing residential structures. The constant need for residential housing, coupled with the rise in urban development projects, firmly positions the residential sector as the leading application segment for cement.

By distribution type, B2B/industrial sales dominate the market segment due to its direct distribution to large construction companies and contractors, a critical channel for major infrastructure and commercial projects. This channel ensures a steady supply of cement in large quantities, catering to the bulk needs of industrial consumers. The scale of demand from large-scale construction projects and the direct relationships with major construction firms underscores the significance of the B2B/industrial segment in cement distribution.

Segments covered in this report

By Product Type

Portland Cement

Blended Cement

White Cement

By Application

Residential

Commercial

Infrastructure

Industrial and institutional

By Distribution Channel

B2B/Industrial Segment

Retail/DIY

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape Analysis

In the global cement market, LafargeHolcim leads with a significant global presence, setting industry standards in sustainable and high-performance building materials. Asian players Anhui Conch and China National Building Materials (CNBM) demonstrate substantial growth through aggressive expansion, capitalizing on large-scale production and cost efficiencies. Their success reflects the rising demand in emerging markets, particularly in Asia.

Key market players

LafargeHolcim

Anhui Conch

Cemex

UltraTech Cement

ACC Limited

Ambuja Cements Limited

China National Building Materials (CNBM)

HeidelbergCement

Sinoma

Buzzi Unicem

Votorantim Cimentos

Dalmia Bharat Group

China Shanshui Cement

Huaxin Cement

Jidong

Recent Developments

In December 2023 , ThyssenKrupp Polysius and SCHWENK Zement jointly developed meca-clay, a groundbreaking technology enabling the activation of clay without thermal energy or fossil fuels. This innovation revolutionizes cement production with zero CO2 emissions.

, ThyssenKrupp Polysius and SCHWENK Zement jointly developed meca-clay, a groundbreaking technology enabling the activation of clay without thermal energy or fossil fuels. This innovation revolutionizes cement production with zero CO2 emissions. In 2023 , BSI, in collaboration with the UK concrete industry, introduced new standards allowing the use of finely ground limestone from UK quarries in concrete mixes. This innovation aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 5% per tonne of concrete, contributing to decarbonization efforts in construction.

, BSI, in collaboration with the UK concrete industry, introduced new standards allowing the use of finely ground limestone from UK quarries in concrete mixes. This innovation aims to reduce carbon emissions by up to 5% per tonne of concrete, contributing to decarbonization efforts in construction. In November 2023, Heidelberg Materials, under its evoZero brand, introduced the world's first carbon-captured net-zero cement in Europe. Achieved through carbon capture and storage (CCS) technology, it offers transparent, traceable carbon proof for customers and contributes to carbon reduction targets.

