Technip Energies Invests in the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund, Advancing Sustainable Aviation Fuel Development

Technip Energies (PARIS:TE) announces a strategic investment in the United Airlines Ventures Sustainable Flight Fund. This innovative fund is strategically designed to leverage cross-industry support, providing start-ups working on Sustainable Aviation Fuels (SAF) research, production and technology, with both financial and strategic capital.

This investment positions Technip Energies as the first strategic partner with Engineering, Procurement, and Construction capabilities in this Fund comprised of more than 20 corporate partners that make up all parts of the aviation supply chain – airlines, aircraft and engine manufacturers, fuel producers, financiers, travel management and more.

Arnaud Pieton, CEO of Technip Energies, commented: "By joining the United's Sustainable Flight Fund, Technip Energies reaffirms its commitment to addressing one of the industry's critical challenges: the current lack of industrial-scale solutions to meet the market demand for Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF). By bringing our engineering expertise, technology scale-up capabilities and global project delivery know-how, we join the journey of accelerating the supply to meet the increasing demand for SAF, aligning with the net-zero trajectory."

The Fund represents a significant collaborative effort, drawing expertise from various sectors of the aviation industry, to propel forward the advancement of sustainable fuel solutions. Through this collective approach, the Fund aims to catalyze the transition to a more sustainable aviation sector.

About Technip Energies

Technip Energies is a leading Engineering & Technology company for the energy transition, with leadership positions in Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG), hydrogen and ethylene as well as growing market positions in blue and green hydrogen, sustainable chemistry and CO 2 management. The company benefits from its robust project delivery model supported by extensive technology, products and services offering.

Operating in 35 countries, our 15,000 people are fully committed to bringing our client’s innovative projects to life, breaking boundaries to accelerate the energy transition for a better tomorrow.

Technip Energies is listed on Euronext Paris with American depositary receipts (“ADRs”). For further information: www.ten.com.

Important Information for Investors and Securityholders

Forward-Looking Statement

This Press Release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Technip Energies’ (the “Company”) intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, anticipated revenues, earnings, cashflows, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, anticipated growth, strategies and opportunities and the markets in which the Company operates. Forward-looking statements are often identified by the words “believe”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “intend”, “foresee”, “should”, “would”, “could”, “may”, “estimate”, “outlook”, and similar expressions, including the negative thereof. The absence of these words, however, does not mean that the statements are not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations, beliefs and assumptions concerning future developments and business conditions and their potential effect on the Company. While the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, there can be no assurance that future developments affecting the Company will be those that the Company anticipates.

All of the Company’s forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, some of which are significant or beyond the Company’s control, and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s historical experience and the Company’s present expectations or projections. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

For information regarding known material factors that could cause actual results to differ from projected results, please see the Company’s risk factors set forth in the Company’s 2022 Annual Financial report filed on March 10, 2023, with the Dutch Authority for the Financial

Markets (AFM) and the French Autorité des Marchés Financiers which include a discussion of factors that could affect the Company's future performance and the markets in which the Company operates. Please also see Section 1.3 (Principal Risks and Uncertainties) of the Company's 2023 Half-Year Report which was filed with the AFM and the AMF on July 27, 2023.

Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties and speak only as of the date they are made. The Company undertakes no duty to and will not necessarily update any of the forward-looking statements in light of new information or future events, except to the extent required by applicable law.

