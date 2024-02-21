Brine Concentration Minerals Market Size/Share Projected to Reach USD 2191.07 Million By 2032, at 8.6% CAGR Growth: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report [115+] pages with 360-degree visibility, titled “Brine Concentration Minerals Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Technology (Osmotically Assisted RO and Solar Evaporation); By Type; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2024- 2032" published by Polaris Market Research in its research repository.

The global brine concentration minerals market size and share are currently valued at USD 1074.74 million in 2023. It is anticipated to generate an estimated revenue of USD 2191.07 billion by 2032, according to the latest study by Polaris Market Research. Besides, the report notes that the market exhibits a robust 8.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) over the forecasted timeframe, 2024-2032.

Market Definition

What is Brine Concentration Minerals? How Big is Brine Concentration Minerals Market Size & Share?

Brine is a saline offshoot waste stream made from desalination plants and many industrial procedures such as petrochemical, oil and gas, textile production, pharmaceutical, and aquaculture that is frequently abundant in beneficial minerals and metals. The rapidly rising demand for brine concentration minerals industry can be attributed to brine mining being a favorable technique for recapturing treasured resources such as lithium, a crucial component for battery manufacturing, and boron, magnesium, potassium, and other minerals that are representative of escalated economic value for several industries.

The brine concentration minerals market growth can be attributed to several elements, such as sustainability and escalating demand in important industries. The growing usage of renewable energy strategies and the acquisition of electric vehicles are pushing the requirement for minerals, such as potassium, lithium, and magnesium, which are necessary for batteries and thin substances. The switch towards cleaner energy sources is also escalating the demand for energy arsenal solutions in which minerals originating from brine are important.

Brine Concentration Minerals Market Key Players:

Albemarle Corporation

Arcadium Lithium

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd

ICL Industrial Products

Konoshima Chemical Co., Ltd

Magrathea

Olokun Minerals

SEALEAU

Solvay

SQM S.A

Key Highlights

Elements such as sustainability and escalating demand in important industries are pushing the market.

The brine concentration minerals market segmentation is primarily based on technology, type, application, and region.

Asia Pacific dominated the market in 2023.

Market Developments

Growth Drivers:

Growing demand for lithium-ion batteries: The growing demand for lithium-ion batteries is a prominent element pushing the market advancement predominantly due to lithium being the main constituent in these batteries. Lithium-ion batteries are broadly utilized in electric vehicles, consumer electronics, and renewable energy repository apparatus. The brine concentration minerals market size is expanding as the world approaches towards cleaner and more viable energy sources. Lithium, important to these batteries, is obtained from brine concentration minerals such as lithium copious brine deposits. Removing lithium from brine is economical and normally includes compressing the lithium in brine pools through evaporation.

Growing demand for green energy: The particular geological state of affairs required for lithium copious brine deposits causes assets to be compressed in particular regions, causing the surfacing of important players in those spheres. The brine concentration minerals market sales are soaring as the nations with profuse lithium resources, such as those in the lithium triangle (Chile, Argentina, and Bolivia), have embellished highlights for brine concentration minerals removal. This underscores the important part these minerals play in reinforcing the growing market demand for immaculate and green energy technologies as well as the worldwide transformation towards greener energy.

Industry Trends:

Sustainable applications: The growing usage of these minerals in industries further on than energy, such as pharmaceutical, agriculture, and construction, accelerates escalating demand. The significance of sustainable applications in resource removal renders brine concentration techniques more captivating, particularly those that decrease environmental influence.

Dependable supply chain: Geopolitically, initiating planned associations and rendering funding in lithium copious regions, such as the lithium triangle in South America, assists in getting hold of a dependable supply chain. In the brine concentration minerals market, additionally, progressions in technology involve inventive removal procedures, enhancement of efficacy, and economy of making brine concentration minerals.

Restraints

High price of extraction: The market advancements encounter notable provocations because of least mineral concentration and requirement for judicious mineral recuperation. Removing minerals from brine, such as calcium, lithium, and magnesium, includes compressing and segregating these minerals that become hard when inceptive compression is less. The intricacy and price of removal escalate, and bigger proportions of brine must be prepared to acquire practical quantities of minerals.

Segmentation Overview

The Solar Evaporation Segment Witnessed a Steep Rise

Based on technology, the solar evaporation segment witnessed a steep rise. The brine concentration minerals market demand is on the rise due to aggregate advantages; the solar evaporation technique is distinctive for removing minerals from brine. Firstly, due to its usage of organic solar energy and the need for a scanty framework, functioning costs are reduced. The procedure's simplicity of usage renders it feasible to carry out and operate it speedily, which lessens structural detainment and inceptive capital prices.

The Magnesium Derivatives Segment Dominated the Market

Based on type, the magnesium derivatives segment dominated the market. The brine concentration minerals market trends include magnesium being excessively estimated in several industries for its manifold applications. In automotive manufacturing, it opts for its lightweight attributes, which enhance fuel efficacy and decrease discharge. This affiliates with the industry's press for sustainable conveyance solutions, propelling the demand for magnesium derivatives.

Brine Concentration Minerals Market: Report Scope & Dynamics

Report Attribute Details Revenue Forecast in 2032 USD 2191.07 Million Market size value in 2024 USD 1134.61 Million Expected CAGR Growth 8.6% from 2024 – 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Year 2024 – 2032 Top Market Players Magrathea, Olokun Minerals, Albemarle Corporation, Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd, Arcadium Lithium, ICL Industries, among others Segments Covered By Technology, By Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options





Regional Insights

Asia Pacific: This region held the largest brine concentration minerals market share due to China being a main economic contender, pushing the demand for brine concentration minerals utilizing them considerably in electronics, automotive, and construction. The nation's robust manufacturing zone, together with its bearings as an apex electric vehicle fabricator, pushes the requirement for minerals such as potassium, lithium, and magnesium in batteries and lightweight substances.

Key Questions Addressed in the Report:

Who are the top market players in the brine-concentration minerals market?

Ans: Some of the top brine concentration minerals market key players are Albemarle Corporation, Arcadium Lithium, and Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd.

What is the anticipated industry size of the market?

Ans: The anticipated industry size of the market is expected to reach USD 2191.07 million by 2032.

What will be the anticipated CAGR of the market during the forecast period?

Ans: The anticipated CAGR of the market during the forecast period is 8.6%

What are the key segments in the market?

Ans: The brine concentration minerals market analysis is based on technology, type, application, and region.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the brine concentration minerals market report based on technology, type, application and region:

By Technology Outlook

Osmotically Assisted RO

Solar Evaporation

Others

By Type Outlook

Calcium Derivatives

Magnesium Derivatives

Sodium Derivatives

By Application Outlook

Water Treatment

Metallurgical

Fertilizers

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea, Australia)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

