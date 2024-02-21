Global Augmented Intelligence Market to Reach Value of USD 74.7 Billion by 2031 | Skyquest Technology

Westford,USA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SkyQuest report, the global augmented intelligence market is fundamentally driven by the aspiration to harness the potential of AI technologies to amplify human productivity, efficiency, and decision-making across a spectrum of industries and sectors. This innovative approach amalgamates the strengths of AI algorithms and human expertise, developing a collaborative environment where technology complements human capabilities.

The global augmented Intelligence market is propelled by several key driving factors, one of the most prominent being the surging availability and accessibility of big data. Businesses actively search for effective ways to harness this wealth of information and derive meaningful insights to drive data-driven decisions.

Market Size in 2023 USD 17.84 Billion 2031 Value Projection USD 74.7 Billion CAGR 19.6% Forecast Period 2024-2031

Enterprise Size Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Prominent Players in Global Augmented Intelligence Market

IBM Corporation

Google LLC

Microsoft Corporation

Amazon Web Services

Salesforce.com, Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

SAS Institute Inc.

Intel Corporation

Qlik Technologies Inc.

NVIDIA Corporation

Baidu, Inc.

Services Segment has Risen Significantly due to Increasingly Embrace Augmented Intelligence Technology

Services segment stands out as the fastest-growing global augmented intelligence market category. These services encompass a range of essential offerings such as consulting, implementation, training, and support. As organizations increasingly embrace augmented intelligence technology to enhance their operations, they require expert guidance and support to deploy and integrate these solutions into their existing frameworks effectively.

North America region has solidified its prominent position in the global augmented analytics market, commanding a substantial market share of over 30% in 2022. This regional dominance can be attributed to the widespread adoption of advanced technologies that elevate the overall customer experience.

SoftwareSegment to Dominate Market due to Facilitating Advanced Analytics

The software segment is the largest and most prominent segment within the global augmented intelligence market. Software is paramount as it is the foundation for enabling augmented intelligence capabilities. It is critical in facilitating advanced analytics, machine learning algorithms, and data processing tools.

Asia Pacific is poised to showcase remarkable growth in the global augmented analytics market, with a projected CAGR of 31.3% between 2023 and 2030. This exponential expansion is primarily propelled by the escalating adoption of data discovery, visualization, and self-service business intelligence (BI) tools across diverse business organizations in India, China, and Japan.

A comprehensive analysis of primary global augmented intelligence market players has been conducted recently. The report encompasses various aspects of the market, including collaborations, mergers, innovative business policies, and strategies, providing valuable insights into key trends and breakthroughs in the market. Furthermore, the report scrutinizes the market share of the top segments and presents a detailed geographic analysis. Lastly, the report highlights the major players in the industry and their endeavors to develop innovative solutions to cater to the growing demand.

Key Developments in Global Augmented Intelligence Market

In 2023, QlikTech International AB made a significant announcement regarding its acquisition of Talend, a move aimed at creating a robust, cloud-independent portfolio. This strategic combination addresses customer data integration, transformation, and governance needs. It offers a comprehensive suite of complementary capabilities, encompassing industry-leading solutions across real-time data and application integration, data governance, data quality, transformation, analytics, artificial intelligence, and machine learning. The integration of QlikTech and Talend is set to provide customers with a robust and holistic approach to managing and leveraging data throughout their operations.

In 2022, Salesforce, Inc. introduced Tableau Cloud, representing a streamlined and efficient way for users to access Tableau's full suite of benefits at an organizational level. This service, previously known as Tableau Online, brings innovative features to the forefront to enhance productivity. It equips users with intuitive, potent, and user-friendly analytical tools that empower individuals across the organization to discover insights and make data-driven decisions.

Key Questions Answered in the Global Augmented Intelligence Market Report

What specific growth drivers are projected to impact the market during the forecast period?

List the top companies in the market and explain how they have achieved their positions of influence.

In what ways do regional trends and patterns differ within the global market, and how these differences shape the market's future growth?

