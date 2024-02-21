Lancement de l’ETP Celestia : 21Shares offre un accès à l’écosystème modulaire du réseau blockchain

L’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares suit la performance du token TIA tout en fournissant un rendement issu du staking qui est réinvesti dans l’ETP.

Zurich, le 21 février 2024 - 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), le plus grand émetteur mondial de produits crypto cotés en bourse (ETP) et filiale de 21.co, annonce le lancement de l’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares (Ticker : ATIA). Ce nouvel ETP permet aux investisseurs de bénéficier des rendements de Celestia tout en profitant d'une gestion professionnelle des risques et en évitant l’immobilisation des actifs.

Crée en octobre 2023, Celestia est un réseau modulaire révolutionnaire de disponibilité des données de layer 1 conçu pour transformer la scalabilité et le développement de la blockchain. Sa capacité d'intéropérabilité s'appuie sur un mécanisme de consensus unique et une technologie d'échantillonnage de la disponibilité des données (DAS), qui rend l'infrastructure de la blockchain plus sûre et réduit ses coûts de maintenance de près de 99 %.

L’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares offre aux investisseurs une solution réglementée et garantie physiquement à 100% de participer à la croissance de Celestia via le token TIA, sans avoir à posséder ce token directement.

"Celestia représente l'avenir de l'architecture blockchain. Nous sommes ravis d'offrir aux investisseurs la possibilité de participer à sa croissance grâce à notre ETP Celestia", a déclaré Mandy Chiu, responsable du Développement des Produits Financiers chez 21Shares. "En tant que plus grand émetteur mondial d’ETP crypto, nous nous efforçons de proposer des produits d'investissement innovants qui exploitent le potentiel des technologies émergentes de la blockchain".

Principales caractéristiques de Celestia et de l’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares :

Une nouvelle structure pour la blockchain :

Établie en octobre 2023, la conception unique de Celestia offre un accès peu coûteux aux données de la blockchain, ce qui rend l'exploitation et la construction de blockchains plus abordables. Sa capacité d'interopérabilité lui permet d'être facilement utilisable sur différents réseaux, définissant ainsi une approche révolutionnaire pour le développement de nouvelles blockchains.

Le staking en toute simplicité :

Avec ATIA, les investisseurs peuvent accéder aux rendements issus du staking tout en bénéficiant d’une gestion professionnelle des risques et évitant ainsi l'immobilisation des actifs.

Collatéralisé à 100% :

L’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares (ATIA) est collatéralisé à 100% via la conservation des TIA au sein d’un stockage hors-ligne (cold wallet) détenu par des dépositaires institutionnels, offrant ainsi aux investisseurs une plus grande protection que les autres options de conservation disponibles sur le marché.

L’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares est disponible sur Euronext Paris & Amsterdam à partir d'aujourd'hui et offre aux investisseurs une solution pratique et sûre d'exploiter le potentiel de transformation de Celestia et de l'écosystème plus large de la blockchain.

Pour plus d'informations sur l’ETP Celestia Staking de 21Shares, veuillez visiter https://21shares.com/product/ATIA .

Détails du produit

Nom 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP Bourse Euronext Paris



Euronext Amsterdam ISIN CH1326116832 Ticker ATIA FP (Euronext Paris)



ATIA NA (Euronext Amsterdam) Devises Euro (Euronext Paris)



USD (Euronext Amsterdam) Date de première cotation 21 février 2024

À propos de 21.co

21.co est le leader mondial de l'accès à l’écosystème crypto grâce à des produits simples et faciles à utiliser. 21.co est la société mère de 21Shares, le plus grand émetteur mondial de produits crypto cotés en bourse (ETP) - qui est alimenté par Onyx, une plateforme technologique exclusive utilisée pour émettre et exploiter des ETP en crypto-monnaie pour 21Shares et des tiers. La société a été fondée en 2018 par Hany Rashwan et Ophelia Snyder, la société a son siège à Zurich, en Suisse, et des bureaux à Londres et New York.

Plus d’informations : www.21Shares.com





Contact média Suisse



Pascal Ihle

furrerhugi pour 21Shares

pascal.ihle@furrerhugi.ch

T: +41 76 577 17 30

