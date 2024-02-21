Cloudbeds announces strategic partnership with Amadeus iHotelier

San Diego, CA, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cloudbeds, a global leader in hospitality management software, today announced a strategic partnership with Amadeus, a leading provider of advanced technology solutions for the travel industry.

This collaboration marks a significant milestone for both companies, bringing together Cloudbeds’ award-winning hospitality platform and Amadeus iHotelier's cutting-edge technology to enhance distribution capabilities for hotels worldwide.

Key highlights of the partnership include:

Seamless Integration: The integration of Cloudbeds' robust property management system (PMS) with Amadeus iHotelier's state-of-the-art central reservation system (CRS) will provide hoteliers with a seamless and efficient solution to manage reservations, streamline operations, and maximize revenue.

Enhanced Distribution Channels: The partnership will expand the reach of hotels by leveraging Amadeus' extensive global distribution network, allowing properties using Cloudbeds to connect with a broader audience and attract more bookings.

Adam Harris, CEO of Cloudbeds, said, “Our mission has always been to empower hoteliers with seamless solutions designed to drive more revenue and better guest experiences. This partnership with Amadeus iHotelier brings unparalleled value to our customers to help them succeed in today’s competitive market.”

Javier Campo, VP of Partnerships, said, “We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Cloudbeds to elevate the hotelier’s experience. Our seamless integration between Cloudbeds and Amadeus iHotelier will add value to the customer’s process in managing and processing bookings. Our shared commitment to excellence makes us excited about the journey ahead. Here’s to a successful collaboration!”

About Cloudbeds :

Cloudbeds is the leading platform powering hospitality, serving tens of thousands of lodging businesses in more than 150 countries worldwide. The award-winning Cloudbeds Platform is designed to deliver 360-value to hoteliers, seamlessly integrating built-in and marketplace solutions that increase revenue, streamline operations, and delight guests into a unified system. Founded in 2012, Cloudbeds has been named a top PMS, Hotel Management System and Channel Manager (2021-2024) by Hotel Tech Report, World's Best Hotel PMS Solutions Provider (2022) by World Travel Awards, and recognized in Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500 in 2023. For more information, visit www.cloudbeds.com.

About Amadeus:

Amadeus powers more personalized and authentic travel experiences. Our solutions are designed to enrich every stage of the traveler journey and help hospitality providers acquire, service, and retain guests by profitably driving demand and converting them into loyal fans.

Backed by over 35 years of experience, we design open, cutting-edge software to provide the most efficient, trusted, and reliable systems for our customers. With experts in 175+ countries, we have a deep understanding of the hospitality industry and a desire to enable our hotel partners to create memorable guest experiences. To find out more about Amadeus, visit www.amadeus-hospitality.com. Follow us on: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Attachments