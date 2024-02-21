Marktdebüt des Celestia ETP: 21Shares bietet Zugang zum modularen Blockchain-Netzwerk-Ökosystem

Das 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP bildet die Wertentwicklung des Celestia-Tokens TIA ab und reinvestiert gleichzeitig die erzielten Staking-Renditen in das ETP





Zürich/München, 21. Februar 2024 – Die 21Shares AG ("21Shares"), der weltweit größte Emittent von börsengehandelten Kryptowährungsprodukten (ETPs) und Tochtergesellschaft von 21.co, gibt die Markteinführung des 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP (Ticker: ATIA) bekannt. Das neue ETP bietet Anlegern nicht nur die Chance, am Wertzuwachs des zugehörigen Token TIA zu partizipieren, sondern auch den Zugang zu den Staking-Renditen der Celestia-Plattform. Aufgrund eines professionellen Risikomanagements entfällt zudem die Notwendigkeit, die Vermögenswerte persönlich zu sperren, wie es bei einem direkten Halten der Assets der Fall wäre. Das neue ETP ist ab heute an den Handelsplätzen der internationalen Börse Euronext in Paris und Amsterdam handelbar.

Bei dem im Oktober 2023 gegründeten Blockchainprojekt Celestia handelt es sich um ein bahnbrechendes modulares Layer-1-Datenverfügbarkeitsnetzwerk, das die Skalierung und den Einsatz von Blockchains revolutionieren soll. Sein interoperables Design nutzt einen einzigartigen Konsensmechanismus und diesogenannte Datenverfügbarkeits-Sampling (DAS)-Technologie, die die Blockchain-Infrastruktur sicherer macht und ihre Wartungskosten um fast 99 Prozent reduziert. Das 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP bietet Anlegern eine regulierte und zu 100 Prozent physisch abgesicherte Chance, am Wachstum von Celestia über das zugehörige Token TIA teilzuhaben, ohne diesen Token selbst direkt zu besitzen.

"Celestia steht für die Zukunft der Blockchain-Architektur und wir freuen uns sehr, Anlegern die Möglichkeit zu bieten, durch unseren Celestia ETP an ihrem Wachstum zu partizipieren", so Mandy Chiu, Head of Financial Product Development bei 21Shares. "Als weltweit größter Emittent von Krypto-ETPs sind wir bestrebt, innovative Anlageprodukte anzubieten, die das Potenzial der aufkommenden Blockchain-Technologien erschließen."

Wichtigste Merkmale von Celestia und dem 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP:

Neue Struktur von Blockchains

Das einzigartige Design von Celestia, das im Oktober 2023 aufgelegt wird, bietet einen kosteneffizienten Zugang zu Blockchain-Daten und macht den Betrieb und Aufbau von Blockchains kostengünstiger. Sein interaktives Design vereinfacht die Nutzung mit vielen verschiedenen Netzwerken und begründet einen bahnbrechenden Ansatz für die Skalierung neuer Blockchains.

Einfaches Staking

Mit ATIA haben Anleger die Möglichkeit, mit professionellem Risikomanagement auf Renditen aus dem Staking zuzugreifen, ohne ihre Vermögenswerte sperren zu müssen. Celestia ist eine sogenannte Proof of Stake-Plattform, bei der Token-Besitzer ihre Token für die Bestätigung von Transaktionen einsetzen („Staking“). Die so generierte Rendite kommt auch den Investoren des Celestia Staking ETP zu.

Zu 100 Prozent physisch hinterlegt

Das 21Shares Celestia ETP ist zu 100 Prozent physisch durch die zugrunde liegenden TIA-Token gedeckt und wird von einer institutionellen Verwahrstelle in Cold Storage aufbewahrt, was einen besseren Schutz bietet als Verwahrungsoptionen, die üblicherweise für institutionelle Anleger zur Verfügung stehen.

Das 21Shares Celestia ETP kann ab heute an der Euronext Paris & Amsterdam gehandelt werden und bietet Anlegern eine bequeme und sichere Möglichkeit, das transformative Potenzial von Celestia und dem breiteren Blockchain-Ökosystem zu nutzen.

Für weitere Informationen über das 21Shares Celestia ETP besuchen Sie bitte https://21shares.com/product

Produktdetails

Wertpapierbezeichnung 21Shares Celestia Staking ETP Handelsplatz / Börse Euronext Paris



Euronext Amsterdam ISIN CH1326116832 Ticker ATIA FP (Euronext Paris)



ATIA NA (Euronext Amsterdam) Handelswährung Euro (Euronext Paris)



USD (Euronext Amsterdam) Datum der Erstnotierung 21. Februar 2024

# # #

Über 21.co

21.co ist ein führender Anbieter von Produkten, die den einfachen Zugang in die Krypto-Welt bieten. 21.co ist die Dachgesellschaft von 21Shares, der weltweit größte Emittent von börsengehandelten Produkten (ETPs) auf Basis von Kryptoassets. Die ETPs werden auf Onyx, einer firmeneigenen Technologieplattform bereitgestellt, die sowohl von 21Shares als auch von Drittpartnern für die Emission und das operative Geschäft mit Kryptowährungs-ETPs genutzt wird. Das Unternehmen wurde 2018 von Hany Rashwan und Ophelia Snyder gegründet und hat seinen Sitz in Zug in der Schweiz sowie Büros in Zürich und New York.

Weitere Informationen: www.21.co.

Pressekontakt Deutschland:

Birgit Haisch

YIELD Communications GmbH

E-Mail: b.haisch@yieldpr.de

T: +49 171 452 73 96

Disclaimer

This document is not an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for securities of 21Shares AG in any jurisdiction. Neither this document nor anything contained herein shall form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with, any offer or commitment whatsoever or for any other purpose in any jurisdiction. Nothing in this document should be considered investment advice.

This document and the information contained herein are not for distribution in or into (directly or indirectly) the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan or any other jurisdiction in which the distribution or release would be unlawful.

This document does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in or into the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. The securities of 21Shares AG to which these materials relate have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act. There will not be a public offering of securities in the United States. Neither the US Securities and Exchange Commission nor any securities regulatory authority of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States has approved or disapproved of an investment in the securities or passed on the accuracy or adequacy of the contents of this presentation. Any representation to the contrary is a criminal offence in the United States.

Within the United Kingdom, this document is only being distributed to and is only directed at: (i) to investment professionals falling within Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the “Order”); or (ii) high net worth entities, and other persons to whom it may lawfully be communicated, falling within Article 49(2)(a) to (d) of the Order (all such persons together being referred to as “relevant persons”); or (iii) persons who fall within Article 43(2) of the Order, including existing members and creditors of the Company or (iv) any other persons to whom this document can be lawfully distributed in circumstances where section 21(1) of the FSMA does not apply. The securities are only available to, and any invitation, offer or agreement to subscribe, purchase or otherwise acquire such securities will be engaged in only with, relevant persons. Any person who is not a relevant person should not act or rely on this document or any of its contents.

Exclusively for potential investors in any EEA Member State that has implemented the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) is made available on the Issuer’s website under www.21Shares.com.

The approval of the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) should not be understood as an endorsement by the SFSA of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market. Eligible potential investors should read the Issuer’s Base Prospectus (EU) and the relevant Final Terms before making an investment decision in order to understand the potential risks associated with the decision to invest in the securities. You are about to purchase a product that is not simple and may be difficult to understand.

This document constitutes advertisement within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 and the Swiss Financial Services Act (the “FinSA”) and not a prospectus. The 2023 Base Prospectus of 21Shares AG has been deposited pursuant to article 54(2) FinSA with SIX Exchange Regulation AG in its function as Swiss prospectus review body within the meaning of article 52 FinSA. The 2023 Base Prospectus and the key information document for any products may be obtained

