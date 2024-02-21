CDAP's Application Window Closes Unexpectedly

TORONTO, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP), initiated in 2021 to bolster Canadian businesses through digital transformation, stopped accepting new applications over the Family Day long weekend. Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada (ISED) has stated that the CDAP's Boost Your Business Technology grant component is now fully subscribed, leading to the cessation of new applications sooner than anticipated.



An initial communication was sent to the program’s digital advisors on Friday, 16 February, 2024, stating, “Due to this high level of demand, CDAP's Boost Your Business Technology grant is almost fully subscribed, and intake for new applications will be closing in the coming days. During this time, businesses with approved grant agreements will be able to continue their CDAP journey and apply for the BDC 0% interest loan and wage subsidy.”

A follow-up communication was then sent on Monday, 19 February, “Further to our recent update, this notice is to confirm that the Canada Digital Adoption Program (CDAP) is fully subscribed and no longer accepting new applications for the Boost Your Business Technology grant.”

ISED has communicated that businesses with approved grant agreements will continue to be supported through their digital transition, including access to the BDC 0% interest loan and the youth wage subsidy for implementation support. Ongoing updates are to be provided through the CDAP newsletter and official website.

Couch & Associates, a digital advisor for CDAP, were surprised by the news but wanted to reassure existing applicants that they can still move forward with the grant. “We saw the news filtering in over the weekend and have been communicating it to our prospective and current partners to provide assurances. While it was unexpected, we will do everything to ensure organizations that have applied for the program receive the full benefits.”

According to an update on the official CDAP website, organizations meeting one of the following criteria are still able to move forward with the program:

You have a valid grant agreement.

You completed your digital adoption plan and are ready to submit your grant claim.

Your grant claim was approved and you want to apply for the BDC 0% interest loan and/or a wage subsidy to hire an employee.



If you are approved for the grant and in search of an advisor, reach out to Couch & Associates through their contact form for assistance.