Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market Forecasted to Reach $2.1 Billion by 2028: Development of CRRT Systems for Pediatric Patients Presenting Lucrative Business Opportunities

The global Continuous renal replacement therapy market size is projected to reach USD 2.1 billion by 2028 from USD 1.4 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of 8.1% during the forecast period. Various factors such as increasing incidences of Acute kidney injury (AKI) and rising prominence on effective renal replacement therapy among patients in ICU and critically ill patients are majorly attributing to the rise in the demand for CRRT systems and disposables. Moreover, the technologically advanced CRRT system in the market, and rising prevalence of hypertension, and rising cases of Acute kidney injury, are some of the factors which are anticipated to drive the demand for Continuous renal replacement therapy during the forecast period.

This report studies the Continuous renal replacement therapy market based on the product, modality, age group, end users and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting market growth and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, the report analyzes micro markets with respect to their growth trends. It forecasts the revenue of the market segments concerning five major regions (and the respective countries in these regions). The major players operating in the Continuous renal replacement therapy market are Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), Baxter International Inc. (US), and B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany).

The dialysate and replacement fluid segment to capture the largest share in the Continuous renal replacement therapy market, by product, during the forecast period

The dialysate and replacement fluid segment is expected to witness a high growth rate during the forecast period. The high growth owes to the significant increase in the demand for CRRT in the treatment of patients who are unstable hemodynamically, the increase in the number of manufacturers who are offering dialysate and replacement fluids for renal replacement therapy, and also the strong presence of players in the market.

The continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration segment is to witness the highest growth rate in the Continuous renal replacement therapy market, by modality in 2022

The continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration modality segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the CRRT market during the forecast period. The rising preference for continuous venovenous hemodiafiltration modality among nephrologists and critical care physicians, and also the advantages which include better clearance of medium-sized solutes in comparison to hemodialysis (accurate acid-base balance without intervention, and a significant reduction in CRRT-related phosphate depletion area are some of the factors which supports the growth of the segment in the coming years.

The Hospital segment accounted for the largest share of Continuous renal replacement therapy, by age group, in 2022

The CRRT process is mainly adopted in hospitals due to its technological advancements and cost of investment. The economical stability of hospitals among other end users has led to its larger market share. Continuous renal replacement therapy (CRRT) is mostly used treatment in hospitals, especially in the intensive care unit (ICU) or the patients who are critically ill. It can help to stabilize hemodynamic parameters and improve clinical symptoms and organ function in patients, which can help to reduce complications

The Asia Pacific market is to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The Continuous renal replacement therapy market is segmented into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The increase in the awareness of Continuous renal replacement therapy, increasing healthcare expenditures, rising disposable incomes, rising incidences of sepsis, increasing prevalence of hypertension & diabetes (major causes of AKI), the high use of CRRT in Australia and Japan, and increasing accessibility to CRRT for AKI treatment are some of the key factors that are playing a major role in the increase of adoption of the CRRT systems in Asia Pacific region.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 226 Forecast Period 2023-2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $1.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $2.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.1% Regions Covered Global

Drivers Increasing Incidence of Acute Kidney Injury (AKI)

Growing Number of ICU Patients with AKI and Increasing Incidence of Sepsis Increasing Clinical Advantage of CRRT Over Intermittent Blood Purification Technological Advancements and New Product Launches Growing Prevalence of Diabetes and Hypertension

Restraints Stringent Regulatory Guidelines in North America High Procedural Cost of CRRT

Opportunities Emerging Markets in Asia-Pacific and Row Increasing Applications of CRRT Evolution of CRRT from Simple Renal Replacement Treatment to Multi-Organ Support Therapy Progression of CRRT from Adaptive Renal Devices to Multipurpose Treatment Machines Ongoing Research to Establish Safety and Efficacy Profile of CRRT Development of CRRT Systems for Pediatric Patients The Carpediem Project Untapped Growth Opportunities in North America

Challenges High Complexity of CRRT Lack of Standard Treatment Guidelines in Developing Nations Shortage of Trained ICU Professionals in Developing Nations Poor Reimbursement Scenario in Developing Countries Lack of Awareness About Benefits of CRRT



