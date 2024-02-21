Global Lead Mining Industry Report 2024 Featuring Vedanta Resources, Glencore, South32, Teck Resources, Industrias Penoles, Newmont, and Boliden

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lead Mining to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global lead production is expected to remain flat in 2023, with a 0.6% increase over 2022, reaching 4,522.1kt.

The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global lead industry. It provides historical and forecast data on lead production by country, production by company, reserves by country and world lead prices. The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global lead industry.

It further profiles major lead producers, information on the major active, development and exploration projects. The major factors influencing global lead mine production in 2023 were lower production from Australia due to heavy rainfalls and planned lower grades mined from the largest mines.

Furthermore, the placement of Ireland's Tara mine in care and maintenance, combined with lower grades mined at Sweden's Boliden Area Mines and lower throughput at Lundin Mining's Zinkgruvan mine in Q2 2023, impacted production. However, increases in production from China, Turkey, Mexico, and Brazil will partially offset decreases elsewhere.



Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Lead Reserves

Lead Production

Lead Prices

Major Active Mines

Major Development Projects

Major Exploration Projects

Competitive Landscape

Demand Drivers

Appendix

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Vedanta Resources

Glencore

South32

Teck Resources

Industrias Penoles

Newmont Corp

Boliden AB

