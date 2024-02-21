Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL A/S
Release no. 04 – 2024
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
21 February 2024
ROCKWOOL A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in announcement no. 02/2024, ROCKWOOL A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 8 February 2024 until 7 February 2025. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of 160 MEUR.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 14 – 20 February 2024:
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|11,500
|24,246,795
|14 February 2024
|3,000
|2,163.84
|6,491,520
|15 February 2024
|2,600
|2,209.54
|5,744,804
|16 February 2024
|2,600
|2,212.71
|5,753,046
|19 February 2024
|2,600
|2,195.40
|5,708,040
|20 February 2024
|2,700
|2,207.59
|5,960,493
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|25,000
|53,904,698
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL A/S owns 75,288 B shares corresponding to 0.35 percent of the Company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 14 – 20 February 2024 is enclosed.
Further information:
Kim Junge Andersen
Senior Vice President, CFO
ROCKWOOL A/S
+45 46 55 80 15
