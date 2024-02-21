Global Street and Roadway Lighting Industry Report 2024-2030: Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Street and Roadway Lighting - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Street and Roadway Lighting Market to Reach $16.5 Billion by 2030



The global market for Street and Roadway Lighting estimated at US$10.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$16.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Below 50 W, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.3% CAGR and reach US$4.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the 50 - 150 W segment is estimated at 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.





The report provides an introduction to street and roadway lighting, outlining its significance and role in urban infrastructure. It assesses the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the street and roadway lighting market, considering factors such as disruptions in supply chains and changes in consumer behavior.

In terms of competition, the report analyzes the competitive market presence of 136 players worldwide in 2023, categorizing their level of activity as strong, active, niche, or trivial.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.1% CAGR

The global market prospects and outlook section highlights the growing prominence of the street and roadway lighting market, with a focus on its rapid progress and the Asia-Pacific region's significant contribution to market growth. The segment on LED lights underscores their substantial growth potential within the market.



The Street and Roadway Lighting market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 5.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$2.5 Billion by the year 2030.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 297 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $10.6 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $16.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Superior Attributes of Smart Lighting over Traditional Lighting to Boost Market Prospects

IoT and Artificial Intelligence Gain Significance in Lighting Applications

LED Street Lights Rank Better than Conventional Street Lights

Smart Technology's Integration to Propel the Market for LED Streetlights

Cost-Effectivity and Sustainability Goals to Bolster the LED Streetlights Market

Retrofit Solutions Segment to Lead the LED Streetlights

China Leads the Market for LED Streetlights with the Largest Share

Buzz around Energy-Saving Lighting Unleashes Lucrative Avenues for Street & Roadway Lighting Market

Respite amid Soaring Energy Prices

Prominent Technologies with Potential to Transform Lighting Industry

Smart City Boom to Benefit Market Growth

Smart Lighting Illuminating the Road to Smart Cities

LED Street Lighting Makes Big Splash in Smart City Lighting Domain with Innovations & Intriguing Merits

Smart Lighting Systems Find High Demand from Street Lighting Networks

Select Smart City Initiatives in the US

New Smart City Projects Spur Market Growth for Smart Street Lighting Systems

Strong Impetus from North America & Asia-Pacific

Connected Street Lighting to Surge

Connected Lighting to Witness Emergence of Several New Trends

Future of Smart Street Lighting is Bright with Advanced Wireless Technology

Smart Street Lighting to Benefit from Wireless Technology

NB-IoT Emerges as a Leading Wireless Connectivity Technology

Strangulated by Spiraling Energy Prices, Municipalities Find Solace in Smart LED Street Lighting

Roadway Lighting Burns Bright with Pressing Need for Enhanced Driver Visibility

Smart Roadway Lighting Systems

Improved Measures for Road Safety to Drive the LED Streetlights Market

Traffic Optimization and Smart Parking Applications

Demand for Energy Optimization

Solar Street Lights Register Growing Adoption

Intelligent Street Lighting- Beyond Just Lighting

Introduction of Interoperable Communication Networks Fuels Demand for Wireless Lighting Devices

Advent of Novel Standards Fuel Demand for Bluetooth-Enabled Communication Devices

5G-enabled Smart Street Lights Deployments

MACRO INDICATORS

Surge in Infrastructure Projects Lay Robust Foundation for Street & Roadway Lighting Market

Factors Catalyzing Investments in Infrastructure Projects

Demographic Trends Influence Market Prospects

Urbanization Drives Need for Street and Roadway Lighting

Smart Street Lighting Solutions for Urban Challenges

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 148 Featured)

Acuity Brands, Inc.

Cree, Inc.

Eaton Corporation PLC

General Electric Company

Hubbell, Inc.

Kingsun Optoelectronic Co., Ltd.

Koninklijke Philips NV

LED Roadway Lighting Ltd.

Osram Licht AG

Syska Led Lights Pvt., Ltd.

Thorn Lighting

Virtual Extension Ltd.

