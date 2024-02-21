Immuron Presentation Australian Biologics Festival 2024

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC; NASDAQ: IMRN), an Australian based and globally integrated biopharmaceutical company is pleased to advise our Research & Development Manager, Joanne Casey, PhD will be presenting at the Australian Biologics Festival 2024 on Wednesday, 21st February in Melbourne, Australia.



A copy of the presentation slide deck is available on the Company’s website.

https://www.immuron.com.au/corporate-presentations/

COMPANY CONTACT:

Steven Lydeamore

Chief Executive Officer

Ph: +61 (0)3 9824 5254

info@immuron.com





About Immuron

Immuron Limited (ASX: IMC, NASDAQ: IMRN), is an Australian biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercialising orally delivered targeted polyclonal antibodies for the treatment of infectious diseases.

For more information visit: http://www.immuron.com