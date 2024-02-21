Global Marine Biotechnology Strategic Business Report 2024: Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030 - Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Marine Biotechnology - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Marine Biotechnology Market to Reach $13.1 Billion by 2030



The global market for Marine Biotechnology estimated at US$6.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Biomaterials, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.4% CAGR and reach US$6.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Bioactive Substances segment is estimated at 8.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The report delves into the advancements in marine biotechnology, particularly in the development of wellness products. Against the backdrop of a shifting global economic landscape, characterized by efforts to manage the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and geopolitical tensions such as the Russia-Ukraine war, the report provides insights into the marine biotechnology market.

It examines the impact of COVID-19 on the marine biotechnology sector and analyzes the competitive landscape, detailing the market presence of 230 players worldwide in 2023. Despite challenges, the global marine biotechnology market is projected to experience healthy growth, with developed regions currently dominating but developing countries poised for rapid expansion.

The report explores various applications of marine biotechnology, including the production of biomaterials, bioactive substances, marine enzymes for pharmaceutical applications, lipid and biofuel production, and bioremediation. It also highlights recent market activities and profiles select global brands in the marine biotechnology industry.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.9% CAGR



The Marine Biotechnology market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.3 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.9% and 8.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8% CAGR.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 786 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $13.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.7% Regions Covered Global

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Industry Witnesses a Rise in Sea Farming Operations

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Emerging to be a Critical Tool for Marine Biology

Data Science and Big Data Step In to Simplify Marine Biotech Processes

Active Participation of Investors to Steer Marine Biotechnology Sector

Select Recent Start-ups in the Marine Biotechnology Space

Focus on Biofuels as the Future Energy Security Solution Drives Strong Demand

Innovative Technologies and Strategies Fuel Demand for Algal Fuel

Healthcare: A Fast Growing Avenue

Select Marine Bio-Products Commercially Available

Health-Promoting Benefits of Marine Algal Proteins

Sea Anemone Toxins: Opportunities in the Pharma Sector

Marine Worm: Potential Role in Medical Applications

Biopharmaceutical Companies Shift Focus to Marine Natural Products

Technology Advancements Aid Research Activities

Research Focus Entrenched on Marine Drugs

Anti-Cancer Drugs Dominate Drug Development Pipeline

Select List of Marine-Sources-Isolated Compounds with Potential Anticancer Effect

Cardiovascular Marine Products

An Overview of Select Cardiovascular Marine Products

Cardiovascular Marine Products by Marine Source

Coral Reefs Offer Abundant Opportunities

Rise in Application of Seaweeds

Marine Microalgae: Promising Potential in Varied Industries

Commercially Cultivated Marine Microalgae Species and their Applications

Major Applications of Marine Microalgae Biomass or their Extracts

Polysaccharides from Marine Microalgae Hold Significant Potential

Select Marine Microalgae Species Producing Polysaccharides

Carotenoids of Marine Origin Find Increased Application as Natural Colorants in Supplements and Foods

Major Commercially Available Carotenoids

Carotenoids of Marine Origin and Growing Opportunities in Cosmetics

Select Carotenoids and their Functional Benefits in Nutricosmetics Market

Research on Rise for Marine Ingredients for Bonding Applications

Underwater Geolocation Charting Gains Ground

Partnerships: Vital for Development of Marine Biotechnology Research

R&D ACTIVITY IN MARINE BIOTECHNOLOGY - A REVIEW

Overview

R&D Initiatives, Programs & Research Priorities for Marine Biotechnology

COST Action Ocean4Biotech: A Blue Technology Effort to Tap Hidden Wealth of Oceans

COST Action Ocean4Biotech to Advance Marine Biotechnology

COST Action Ocean4Biotech: Primary Goals

Europe to Stay at Forefront of Global Marine Biotechnology Market

Recent Technological Breakthroughs in Marine Science and Conservation

A REVIEW OF END-USE MARKETS/APPLICATIONS

Consumer Products

Marine Biotechnology for Sustainable Production of Healthy Food Products

Aquaculture

How Marine Biotechnology is Helping in Modernizing Traditional Aquaculture?

Marine Resources as Functional Food Ingredients

Health Benefits of Few Marine-derived Functional Food Ingredients

Marine-Derived Nutraceuticals

Major Marine Nutraceutical Products: A Glance

Cosmetics: An Important Growth Market

Focus Shifts to Sustainable Sourcing of Marine Ingredients in Cosmetics Industry

Marine Biotechnology Application in Industrial Processing

Marine Microbial Enzymes

Marine-Derived Biopolymers & Biomaterials

Marine Micro & Macro Algae

Chitin & Chitosan

Marine Bacteria

Extremozymes Hold an Edge

Marine-Derived Pharmaceuticals

Major Marine Sources for Drugs

Applications of Marine Products in the Pharmaceutical Industry

Key Challenges in Discovery of Marine-derived Drugs

Marine Biotechnology for Energy Supply

Marine Biotechnology for Protecting Marine Ecosystems

Key Innovative Technologies Contributing in Saving the Ocean

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 230 Featured)

Aker BioMarine AS

Aqua Bio Technology ASA

BASF SE

CP Kelco

Cyanotech Corp.

GlycoMar Ltd.

Marinova Pty Ltd

Nutrex Hawaii Inc.,

oceanBASIS GmbH

PharmaMar S.A

Royal DSM N.V

SEPPIC

