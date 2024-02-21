Burberry Releases the Burberry Winter 2024 Collection

LONDON, Feb. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burberry presented its Winter 2024 collection, designed by Daniel Lee, on Monday 19 February 2024 in Victoria Park, East London, as part of London’s 2024 fashion week. Friends and family of the brand were in attendance for London show.



ABOUT THE COLLECTION

Burberry icons are evolved through shape and fabric, evoking a feeling of warmth, protection and outdoorsy elegance. Inspired by the landscapes and people of the UK and Ireland.

Grounded in coats. Burberry trenches appear in moleskin alongside duffle coats and field jackets. Traditional craft and techniques from Donegal to Lochcarron inspire construction, fabric, and detailing.

Shearling, braided fringing and fleecy wool are cosy and tactile. Bags and shoes are functional in design with iconic Burberry motifs building upon our archival foundations and the Equestrian Knight. Scarves and layers protect, neutral and earthy colours give a sense of nature.

The show brings the outside indoors; a celebration of creativity.

The collection begins in the Burberry archive and takes in the textile mills of Lochcarron and Donegal, where traditional craft and techniques inspire an artisanal approach to fabrics, construction, and detailing. The Burberry trench comes in moleskin, wool and leather. Wool and cashmere coats are tailored to a relaxed, double-breasted silhouette with shearling collars.

Field jackets are multi-layered. Fabrics reinforce the feeling of warmth with tactile shearling, faux fur and moleskin cotton blend used throughout. Zip hardware trims lapels while shearling and hand-braided tassels feature as fringing or full coverage. Scarves are reworked – as patchwork shirts in paisley-print silk twill, and needle-punched satin dresses and blouses. Maxi kilts are in pleated Burberry Check wool. In tailoring, Savile Row-inspired double-breasted suits are reworked to a softer, relaxed silhouette from sporty double-faced wool jersey. Cowl-neck and deep V-neck sweaters in washed and lightweight gauze wool are the season’s knitwear foundations.

Craft imitates nature in a strapless floor-length dress with sequined fringing inspired by carpets of moss. Slip dresses in paisley silk crepe are detailed with ruffles and crystal embellishments. Thistle lace embroidery features on a slip dress and a long-sleeved dress with velvet panels. Colours are outdoorsy – earthy and organic – inspired by the British landscape. Deep browns and greens, classic beiges and custard cream shades.

Bags are softly structured but shaped for volume, with subverted finishes of washed leather, tanned cotton, quilted shearling and canvas jacquard-woven with the Burberry Check providing an outdoorsy feel. The adaptability of the Zip bag, an everyday tote with zipped sides to adjust the shape. The open-top Tent bag with new horse clip closure inspired by the Equestrian Knight Design, B buckle side straps and cosy shearling or fleece lining. The Knight and Rocking Horse bags return. The Shield is joined by a slouchy saddle style and the unstructured Motor bag. Zips and pockets offer functional detailing while D-rings are designed to hang charms.

Shoes are functional and rooted in the outdoors, rubber soles are waterproof. Equestrian-inspired straps detail Saddle, Stirrup, Stomp and relaxed Field boots, cut high or low from calf leather and check jacquard nylon. Scoot and Range styles are a hybrid of protection and elegance: the toggle-fastening Range boots are in quilted nylon, while hiking-style Scoot boots are detailed with padded mesh collars for comfort. Pillar boots are sculptural in supple nappa leather that covers the platform sole and heel. Available as close-fitting over-the-knee and ankle boots. Cobble fringed loafers are sculpted in calf leather with buckled straps.

In jewellery, icons are reinforced in a fusion of utility and ornate construction. Checks are made tangible through prism treatments, crossover details and pointed cross sections. Elements of the Equestrian Knight Design are reworked. The Shield is outlined in slim, twisted rope and solid pavé-set designs. Horse rings and hoop earrings are split in two, filled with encrusted spheres and fixed by three bolts. Found objects find new meaning. The Souvenir necklace, ring and earrings feature cartoony heart charms pavé-set with multicoloured stones.

